The drag show bans sweeping the US aren’t stopping the largest drag show on earth! RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD launches June 17 in Atlantic City, playing arenas and large theaters in fifty cities in the USA and Canada, before heading to Australia, Asia, Europe and Mexico for fifty more arena shows! The final show will take place November 19 in Mexico City.

RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD, the largest drag show on earth, returns in 2023 with shows in over 100 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia, Europe and Mexico! This year’s all-new production is a Sci-Fi adventure set in a dystopian future. The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race must choose between the real world and the simulated reality they have known. “We’ve really elevated the show this year with a cohesive story line that weaves live theater into a large-scale concert style performance,” Brandon Voss, the show’s producer, explains. “WERQ THE WORLD is a multimillion-dollar production, specially designed for large venues and arenas. It rivals concerts by the largest pop stars in the world.” The official RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour launches June 17 in Atlantic City and makes stops in fifty cities in the USA and Canada, before heading to Australia, Asia, Europe and Mexico. The final show will take place November 19 in Mexico City. Tickets are on sale now at WerqTheWorld.com.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour is the official RuPaul’s Drag Race tour for a reason,” Jon Norris of Voss Events continues. “It is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on the planet. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in this production are like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

The North American cast will feature Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Laganja, Naomi Small, Plastique Tiara and two finalists from Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Australia and Asia cast will be Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Rosé and Yvie Oddly. The Europe and Mexico cast will be Angeria, Aquaria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse and Rosé.*

Voss Events is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in event production, promotions, tour management, talent management, influencer relations and content creation for an impressive client list of Fortune 100 Companies and global brands. In addition to The RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD Tour, the Company produces several touring properties based off the Emmy award winning television showas well as an award-winning Las Vegas Residency.

Tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s WERQ THE WORLD 2023 World Tour on sale now at WerqTheWorld.com. Merch Packages and VIP tickets (including meet-and-greets with the queens!) are also available.

* Cast subject to last-minute changes. Check local listings for talent line-up.