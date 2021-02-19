The range varies from shiny party wear to exquisite perfect-fitting casual and underwear featuring sophisticated designs and sexy patterns. Additionally, the line premieres ES Collection’s new ECOwave fabric with threads recycled from plastic residues found in the Mediterranean. Production is done in one factory, eliminating unnecessary emissions from travel and digital prints are made by solar energy, incorporating a ´dry´ print that allows for a 100% reduction of water use.

Photographer Alain Bearinz and models Gael Jacob, King Vincene, Jess Vill and Aqua God shot the campaign for Legend in the exotic Saint-Cyprien-Plage region of France. The entire collection is available now at ESCollectionUSA.com.