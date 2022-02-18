The Imperial Court de San Diego, our region’s oldest LGBTQ non-profit, is seeking volunteer leaders to join its dynamic board of directors.

Board members are actively involved in organizational governance, and are expected to attend monthly board meetings, chair at least one of our major annual events, produce at least one fundraiser, and act as an ambassador for the organization within the LGBTQ community and beyond.

The board needs a variety of skills, with a strong emphasis on board candidates with event planning, volunteer management, marketing and fundraising expertise, as well as those connected to cultural organizations, and communities of color.

Applications are being accepted until March 10 when candidate screening will take place. Applications can be found by clicking here