Getting back into the groove of things has plenty of folks wanting to go out and safely socialize, especially if it means getting all dressed up for an evening! There is definitely a reason to do just that: the one and only Red Dress Party San Diego is back! With this year’s theme being “Remix”, the community is looking forward to getting all glammed up in red.

The Red Dress Party San Diego is a celebration to raise awareness and funds for organizations that serve the local HIV/AIDS community; but it’s not your typical fundraising gala, this event is so much more.

This is a night of music and dancing mixed with charity and fun, where all attendees – and we mean everyone – is required to wear a red dress, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. This serves as a powerful sign of solidarity and compassion for those affected by HIV/AIDS and a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme. This unique celebration invites everyone to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact.

For 2021, our event is on Saturday, September 18th at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, one of San Diego’s largest special event venues. We expect to attract over 1,000 guests and aim to raise $50,000 for local HIV/AIDS services and programs.

RDPSD 2021 will revisit to the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier. Guests will enter through the bay-side double doors to enter directly into the Pavilion, a 15,000 square foot, open-air mega-space that’s all on one level, with room for over 1,000 attendees. This Pavilion features 40-foot tall ceilings and massive windows that give views to the San Diego Bay.

On the back end of the Pavilion are oversized roll-up doors that open to the View Court – a large outdoor space right on the water. Like 2019, the View Court’s centerpiece will be a Ferris Wheel, lighting up the night, lightening the mood, and elevating you for the best views in town. Guests can expect all their favorites such as live entertainment, a DJ, photo booths, on-site HIV testing, and a night of celebration and impact.

This Year’s Theme: REMIX

This is your year to REMIX RDPSD! We’re going back to the Broadway Pier and we will leave most of the event the way it is, so this is your chance to mix it up. Remix your favorite RDPSD look, redo a previous red dress look, or simply rejoin the fun in an all-new, all-red look! However, you plan to join the fun, any red dress or dress-like garment (just no pants!) will do.

Health and Safety Information for RDPSD 2021 (Updated as of 8/16/2021):