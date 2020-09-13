Saturday and Sunday, September 19th and 20th from 2 – 5pm Pacific time

Free and open to the public online

RSVP through cartoonart.org/calendar/2020PrismAwards

Prism Comics, Queer Comics Expo and the Cartoon Art Museum are excited to announce that the 2020 Prism Awards will be held virtually as a FREE two-day livestream hosted using Twitch and Discord. Held Saturday and Sunday, September 19th and 20th from 2-5pm, the event will feature panels with the finalists and judges leading up to the awards ceremony!

Details on how to tune in will be released soon. For updates on the September 19 & 20 celebration RSVP through cartoonart.org/calendar/2020PrismAwards to receive reminders and the information to join. You do not need to RSVP to attend. How to watch will be shared by all three entities, Prism Comics, Queer Comics Expo and the Cartoon Art Museum, through social media and press. RSVP here – https://guestlist.co/events/660324

The Prism Awards are presented to comic works by queer authors and stories that promote the growing body of diverse, powerful, innovative, positive or challenging representations of LGBTQAI+ characters in fiction or nonfiction comics. The goal of the Awards is to recognize, promote, and celebrate diversity and excellence in the field of queer comics. Finalists and Award Recipients are voted on by diverse panels of comics professionals, educators, librarians, journalists and writers.

The Finalists for the 2020 Prism Awards are:

Webcomic Finalists

The Girl That Can’t Get A Girlfriend by Mieri Hiranishi https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/the-girl-that-cant-get-a-girlfriend/list?title_no=408161

Cafe Suada by Jade Sarson

https://teahermit.co.uk/cafesuada

Magical boy by The Kao

https://tapas.io/series/magicalboy/info

Short Form Finalists

In Search Of Absent Pigments by Alex Assan

https://www.alexassanart.com/come-together

Pseudo Slut Transmission by Emma Jayne

https://emma-jayne-comics.itch.io/pseudo-slut-transmission

One Day Out by Ina Bestari

https://newnaratif.com/comic/one-day-out/share/zbefrvna11/

Mainstream Press Finalists

Bloom by Kevin Panetta & Savanna Ganucheau

https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781626726413

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki & Rosemary Valero-O’Connell

https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781626722590

Kiss Number #8 by Colleen AF Venable & Ellen T. Crenshaw

https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781596437098

Small/Midsize Press Finalists

Trans Girls Hit The Town by Emma Jayne

https://emma-jayne-comics.itch.io/trans-girls-hit-the-tow

Lemonade Summer by Gabi Mendez

https://www.cowhousepress.com/shop/pre-order-bundle-lemonade-summer

Stage Dreams by Melanie Gillman

https://lernerbooks.com/shop/show/17888

Anthology Finalists

Come Together edited by Tab Kimpton and Alex Assan https://www.discordcomics.com/Shop/prestashop/home/82-come-together-erotica-anthology.html

Heartwood by Joamette Gil

https://powerandmagicpress.com/products/heartwood-non-binary-tales-of-sylvan-fantasy-digital

Shout Out edited by Steven Andrews

https://shoutoutanthology.com/

The Prism Awards are organized by the 2020 Awards Committee Chair Gladys Ochoa (Queer Comics Expo) and Prism Awards Co-Founders Ted Abenheim (Prism Comics) andNina Taylor Kester (Queer Comics Expo, Cartoon Art Museum)

We were honored to have a diverse panel of 27 judges this year including:

Short Form Judges:

Mey Rude (Journalist) https://www.meyrude.com/

E Jackson (Flux) https://www.ehetja.com/comics

Sfe Monster (The Beyond Anthologies) https://sfemonster.tumblr.com/

Heidi MacDonald (editor-in-chief of Comicsbeat) https://www.comicsbeat.com/author/admin/

Breena Nuñez (I, Exist) https://www.breenache.com/

Lawrence Lindell (From Truth with Truth) https://lawrencelindell.com/

Mainstream Press Judges:

Brian Anderson (Stripling Warrior) https://brianandersonwriter.com/

Jack Baur (Librarian, Berkeley Public Library) https://inthelibrarywithacomicbook.org/about

William O Tyleer (Cinephilia) https://www.williamotyler.com/about

Kayden Phoenix (Jalisco) http://www.latinasuperheroes.com/

Greg A. Elysée (Is’nana) https://webwaycomics.ecwid.com/

Small/Midsize Press Judges:

Hari Conner (Finding Home) http://www.hari-illustration.com/comics

Emma Houxbois (Transcription)

https://womenwriteaboutcomics.com/author/emma-houxbois/

Barry Deutsch (Ampersand) http://leftycartoons.com/about-barry-deutsch/

Noella Whitney (To Measure) http://noellawhitney.com

Amanda Castillo (Mapmakers) https://www.amanda-castillo.com/comics

Webcomics Judges:

Gillian Pascasio (Alphabet Arthropoda) https://gilpascasio.portfoliobox.net/about

Rob McMonigal (Site Editor at Panel Patter) http://www.panelpatter.com/

Sean Cohea (Reviewer at Panel Patter) http://www.panelpatter.com/

Becky Hawkins (Super Butch) http://superbutchcomic.com/2016/10/26/about-becky/

Rhandi Fisher (The Pride of Life) https://rhandifisher.com

Nick Porter (MEGASheen podcast) https://www.facebook.com/megasheenpod/

Anthology Judges

Malach Lily (The Boar King) https://www.maggielily.com

Rhonetta Robertson (Hair Story) https://www.rhonettar.net/illustration

Nilah Magruder (Creaky Acres) https://www.nilahmagruder.com

Viktor Kerney (MEGASheen podcast) https://www.facebook.com/megasheenpod/

Michelle Zhuang (Permanent Alien: An Asian-American Comics Anthology) http://www.michellezhuang-art.com

Prism Awards are produced by the Cartoon Art Museum and Prism Comics, both 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

About Prism Comics

Founded in 2003, Prism Comics is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ friendly comics, comics professionals and readers. Prism fosters diversity in comics and popular geek culture and is one of the only comics organizations that provides an annual financial grant to emerging comics creators – The Prism Comics Queer Press Grant. Learn more at prismcomics.org.

About Queer Comics Expo

The Queer Comics Expo (QCE) is an event to celebrate queer culture and promote diverse queer representation in comics, animation and other great ways to tell stories. QCE is also a fundraiser for the Cartoon Art Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving, documenting, and exhibiting the unique and accessible art form of cartooning in all its forms for over 30 years.

About the Cartoon Art Museum

The Cartoon Art Museum’s mission is to ignite imaginations and foster the next generation of visual storytellers by celebrating the history of cartoon art, its role in society, and its universal appeal. The museum’s vision is to be the premier destination to experience cartoon art in all its many forms from around the world, and a leader in providing insight into the process of creating it. The Cartoon Art museum can be visited online at cartoonart.org and at its new location 781 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94109.