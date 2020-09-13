Saturday and Sunday, September 19th and 20th from 2 – 5pm Pacific time
Free and open to the public online
RSVP through cartoonart.org/calendar/2020PrismAwards
Prism Comics, Queer Comics Expo and the Cartoon Art Museum are excited to announce that the 2020 Prism Awards will be held virtually as a FREE two-day livestream hosted using Twitch and Discord. Held Saturday and Sunday, September 19th and 20th from 2-5pm, the event will feature panels with the finalists and judges leading up to the awards ceremony!
Details on how to tune in will be released soon. For updates on the September 19 & 20 celebration RSVP through cartoonart.org/calendar/2020PrismAwards to receive reminders and the information to join. You do not need to RSVP to attend. How to watch will be shared by all three entities, Prism Comics, Queer Comics Expo and the Cartoon Art Museum, through social media and press. RSVP here – https://guestlist.co/events/660324
The Prism Awards are presented to comic works by queer authors and stories that promote the growing body of diverse, powerful, innovative, positive or challenging representations of LGBTQAI+ characters in fiction or nonfiction comics. The goal of the Awards is to recognize, promote, and celebrate diversity and excellence in the field of queer comics. Finalists and Award Recipients are voted on by diverse panels of comics professionals, educators, librarians, journalists and writers.
The Finalists for the 2020 Prism Awards are:
Webcomic Finalists
The Girl That Can’t Get A Girlfriend by Mieri Hiranishi https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/the-girl-that-cant-get-a-girlfriend/list?title_no=408161
Cafe Suada by Jade Sarson
https://teahermit.co.uk/cafesuada
Magical boy by The Kao
https://tapas.io/series/magicalboy/info
Short Form Finalists
In Search Of Absent Pigments by Alex Assan
https://www.alexassanart.com/come-together
Pseudo Slut Transmission by Emma Jayne
https://emma-jayne-comics.itch.io/pseudo-slut-transmission
One Day Out by Ina Bestari
https://newnaratif.com/comic/one-day-out/share/zbefrvna11/
Mainstream Press Finalists
Bloom by Kevin Panetta & Savanna Ganucheau
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781626726413
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki & Rosemary Valero-O’Connell
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781626722590
Kiss Number #8 by Colleen AF Venable & Ellen T. Crenshaw
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781596437098
Small/Midsize Press Finalists
Trans Girls Hit The Town by Emma Jayne
https://emma-jayne-comics.itch.io/trans-girls-hit-the-tow
Lemonade Summer by Gabi Mendez
https://www.cowhousepress.com/shop/pre-order-bundle-lemonade-summer
Stage Dreams by Melanie Gillman
https://lernerbooks.com/shop/show/17888
Anthology Finalists
Come Together edited by Tab Kimpton and Alex Assan https://www.discordcomics.com/Shop/prestashop/home/82-come-together-erotica-anthology.html
Heartwood by Joamette Gil
https://powerandmagicpress.com/products/heartwood-non-binary-tales-of-sylvan-fantasy-digital
Shout Out edited by Steven Andrews
https://shoutoutanthology.com/
The Prism Awards are organized by the 2020 Awards Committee Chair Gladys Ochoa (Queer Comics Expo) and Prism Awards Co-Founders Ted Abenheim (Prism Comics) andNina Taylor Kester (Queer Comics Expo, Cartoon Art Museum)
We were honored to have a diverse panel of 27 judges this year including:
Short Form Judges:
- Mey Rude (Journalist) https://www.meyrude.com/
- E Jackson (Flux) https://www.ehetja.com/comics
- Sfe Monster (The Beyond Anthologies) https://sfemonster.tumblr.com/
- Heidi MacDonald (editor-in-chief of Comicsbeat) https://www.comicsbeat.com/author/admin/
- Breena Nuñez (I, Exist) https://www.breenache.com/
- Lawrence Lindell (From Truth with Truth) https://lawrencelindell.com/
Mainstream Press Judges:
- Brian Anderson (Stripling Warrior) https://brianandersonwriter.com/
- Jack Baur (Librarian, Berkeley Public Library) https://inthelibrarywithacomicbook.org/about
- William O Tyleer (Cinephilia) https://www.williamotyler.com/about
- Kayden Phoenix (Jalisco) http://www.latinasuperheroes.com/
- Greg A. Elysée (Is’nana) https://webwaycomics.ecwid.com/
Small/Midsize Press Judges:
- Hari Conner (Finding Home) http://www.hari-illustration.com/comics
- Emma Houxbois (Transcription)
- https://womenwriteaboutcomics.com/author/emma-houxbois/
- Barry Deutsch (Ampersand) http://leftycartoons.com/about-barry-deutsch/
- Noella Whitney (To Measure) http://noellawhitney.com
- Amanda Castillo (Mapmakers) https://www.amanda-castillo.com/comics
Webcomics Judges:
- Gillian Pascasio (Alphabet Arthropoda) https://gilpascasio.portfoliobox.net/about
- Rob McMonigal (Site Editor at Panel Patter) http://www.panelpatter.com/
- Sean Cohea (Reviewer at Panel Patter) http://www.panelpatter.com/
- Becky Hawkins (Super Butch) http://superbutchcomic.com/2016/10/26/about-becky/
- Rhandi Fisher (The Pride of Life) https://rhandifisher.com
- Nick Porter (MEGASheen podcast) https://www.facebook.com/megasheenpod/
Anthology Judges
- Malach Lily (The Boar King) https://www.maggielily.com
- Rhonetta Robertson (Hair Story) https://www.rhonettar.net/illustration
- Nilah Magruder (Creaky Acres) https://www.nilahmagruder.com
- Viktor Kerney (MEGASheen podcast) https://www.facebook.com/megasheenpod/
- Michelle Zhuang (Permanent Alien: An Asian-American Comics Anthology) http://www.michellezhuang-art.com
Prism Awards are produced by the Cartoon Art Museum and Prism Comics, both 501c3 nonprofit organizations.
About Prism Comics
Founded in 2003, Prism Comics is an all-volunteer non-profit organization that supports LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ friendly comics, comics professionals and readers. Prism fosters diversity in comics and popular geek culture and is one of the only comics organizations that provides an annual financial grant to emerging comics creators – The Prism Comics Queer Press Grant. Learn more at prismcomics.org.
About Queer Comics Expo
The Queer Comics Expo (QCE) is an event to celebrate queer culture and promote diverse queer representation in comics, animation and other great ways to tell stories. QCE is also a fundraiser for the Cartoon Art Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving, documenting, and exhibiting the unique and accessible art form of cartooning in all its forms for over 30 years.
About the Cartoon Art Museum
The Cartoon Art Museum’s mission is to ignite imaginations and foster the next generation of visual storytellers by celebrating the history of cartoon art, its role in society, and its universal appeal. The museum’s vision is to be the premier destination to experience cartoon art in all its many forms from around the world, and a leader in providing insight into the process of creating it. The Cartoon Art museum can be visited online at cartoonart.org and at its new location 781 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94109.
Leave a Reply