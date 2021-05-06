I am delighted to announce that The Center’s annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast is back this May as a free virtual celebration open to all! As you may recall, last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we continue to reimagine and reinvent our community events to keep everyone safe, it is so important that we uphold our community traditions, celebrations, and fundraising events that strengthen our vital work.

The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast began as a vision. City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez, who founded the breakfast with inaugural co-chairs Dr. Delores A. Jacobs and City Commissioner Robert Gleason, wanted to create an inspiring event to honor the memory of Harvey Milk, an influential civil rights activist and a pioneering openly Gay elected official, and to celebrate our San Diego LGBTQ+ community. In addition to celebrating the legacy of Harvey Milk, this yearly fundraising event also provides an opportunity to recognize the amazing contributions of our LGBTQ+ elected and appointed officials, leaders, and allies. Each year, this special community event provides us with a moment to reflect on our progress and recommit to the work that remains to be done. That inspiration is so important in this moment, as we continue the work to move forward together.

This year’s event will take place virtually on Friday, May 21, at noon and will be free to view on The Center’s YouTube channel ! We will be providing fun and exciting Watch Kits to those who sign up with creative ways to watch; please RSVP here to get the latest event information . The funds we raise at the Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast will support The Center’s Emergency Fund, which allows us to continue to provide an extraordinary level of emergency services to our community during this pandemic.

In the absence of ticket or table sales, there will be unique sponsorship and recognition opportunities for this year’s event that range from $1,500 to $20,000. For more information on sponsorship and recognition opportunities, please contact Ian Johnson at ijohnson@thecentersd.org or 619-692-2077, ext. 247.

Over the past years, The Center and our community have created cherished memories from this powerful and moving breakfast. Although we will miss seeing you in person this year, we hope to create virtual memories this year and see all of you next year in person!

Lee A. Wilczek

Director of Communications & Marketing

The San Diego LGBT Community Center

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

e: lwilczek@thecentersd.org

c: 619.920.5174

Mail: PO Box 3357, San Diego, CA 92163