News Briefs

The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s popular and longstanding library has reopened to the public. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm. The Center has over 6,000 LGBTQ books available for perusal in their library. Come in and get your library card and check some out. With these warm summer days, spending a little time at the library and then going home to read a good book is a great way to pass the time. For more information, email [email protected] or call 619-692-2077, ext. 147, or visit thecentersd.org.