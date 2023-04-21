The visual arts exhibition Works of Excellence is a new twist on the gallery’s renown 50 To Watch exhibition. After the biennial was disrupted by the pandemic, gallery owner Patric Stillman decided to reinvent the program. Instead of focusing only on regional artists, Works of Excellence is now a national exhibition highlighting the best mid-career and professional visual artists.

“I wanted to create something that had more impact than simply recognizing the same talented artists year after year,” said Stillman. “A national exhibition allows for regional artists the opportunity to showcase their creativity alongside of their contemporaries from across the US. It’s pretty powerful for the artist’s careers and a great indicator of the level of quality for patrons seeking to grow their collections.”

The Studio Door worked with three jurors of considerable knowledge in the visual arts: Maria Mingalone, Executive Director of Oceanside Museum of Art; Megan Pogue, Executive Director of Timken Museum of Art; and Sonya Sparks, Owner and Chief Curator of Sparks Gallery. Each juror individually reviewed and scored the body of work that was submitted by the artists. The Studio Door compiled the scores to determine 50 artists from nearly 200 who submitted their interest.

“Unlike themed exhibits, the artists were not scored on a specific artwork to be considered for the exhibition. The jurors look across the artists’ body of work. This resulted in an extremely competitive process. I’m thrilled to be introducing so many artist’s works to San Diego.”

The final 50 artists represent creatives from 12 US States with 15 regional artists making the cut. The diverse artworks include paintings, bronze sculptures, textile art and photography. Each artist has been invited to include one work in the gallery along with an additional work in an online exhibition. Additionally, a catalog showing their body of work is being produced that will be available online and in print that will live beyond the exhibition as a valuable tool for patrons and galleries.

Works of Excellence opens April 27 and runs through the end of May. A public reception is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th from 6 – 9 PM. Visiting the gallery is free to the public.

For more details, visit The Studio Door online at thestudiodoor.com or stop by during gallery hours from Noon – 7 PM on Tuesday through Saturday at 3867 4th Avenue in Hillcrest.

The Studio Door

3867 4th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103