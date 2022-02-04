LBGTQ San Diego County News Publisher Terry Sidie (King Father I of the Americas, ICS) and staff would like to congratulate and thank our Associate Publisher, Nicole Murray Ramirez (Nicole the Great, Queen Mother of the Americas, ICS) for 50 years of service to our community, and to countless continually evolving social justice causes. Nicole is a leading force and trailblazer behind the success and progression of the LGBTQ+ community locally, nationally and beyond our borders. It is impossible not to recognize and admire Nicole’s lifetime of historical work.
Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest
Queen Mother
Honorary Colonel
City Commissioner
County Commissioner
Spearhead
Mentor
Friend
Activist
Pioneer
Founder
Leader
Public Servant
Board Member, Board Chair
Multiple City Key Holder
Multiple Award & Honor Recipient
AIDS Hero
Grand Marshal
Empress
Nicky Awards Creator
