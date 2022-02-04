LBGTQ San Diego County News Publisher Terry Sidie (King Father I of the Americas, ICS) and staff would like to congratulate and thank our Associate Publisher, Nicole Murray Ramirez (Nicole the Great, Queen Mother of the Americas, ICS) for 50 years of service to our community, and to countless continually evolving social justice causes. Nicole is a leading force and trailblazer behind the success and progression of the LGBTQ+ community locally, nationally and beyond our borders. It is impossible not to recognize and admire Nicole’s lifetime of historical work.

Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest

Queen Mother

Honorary Colonel

City Commissioner

County Commissioner

Spearhead

Mentor

Friend

Activist

Pioneer

Founder

Leader

Public Servant

Board Member, Board Chair

Multiple City Key Holder

Multiple Award & Honor Recipient

AIDS Hero

Grand Marshal

Empress

Nicky Awards Creator