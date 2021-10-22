Applications are currently being accepted for the Synchronous Pictures Diverse Filmmaker Fund (SDFF). Open to creatives documenting and telling stories in the Southern California region.

A diverse and vibrant filmmaking community, in front of and especially behind the camera, is more critical than ever. The film & tv we consume reflects and shapes our culture, and should authentically represent, include, and value stories from all walks of life – especially those who have been historically marginalized and underrepresented.

Synchronous Pictures hopes to uplift and support underrepresented voices in the Southern California area by launching our 2021 Diverse Filmmaker Fund.

There will be one $2,000 award given to a local creative documenting and telling stories from their community. Funds are unrestricted and can be used towards any aspect of filmmaking (gear, music licenses, paying yourself, coffee for all-night edits, etc.).

The application will be open through November 12, 2021.

The winning creative will be announced on our Instagram on December 10, 2021*.

To ensure the selection process isn’t driven by any one perspective, we’ll be reaching out to a diverse group of collaborators, peers, and friends in the creative and activist community to help us select a recipient.

We recognize this grant is just a small effort towards a more diverse filmmaking community in the SoCal area, and certainly isn’t perfect. But we want to take a step towards learning, listening, and meeting more creatives by investing in and elevating stories different from our own.

For any questions, please contact grant@synchronous.tv .

*Selected recipient(s) will also be notified via email and/or phone.

10/5/21

FAQ

Who is allowed to apply?

To be eligible for this award, you’ll need to be a legal resident of the US with a SSN or tax ID number over the age of 18. You also need to own 100% of the copyright for the project you are working on, have editorial control, and not be employed by a broadcaster or studio. How will this be judged?

We’ll share submissions with a diverse panel of filmmakers, creatives, activists, and friends to ensure the judging process isn’t shaped through just one set of eyes.

What can I use the money for?

The award money is unrestricted, so you can use it for any aspect of your filmmaking. We will not require any proof of expenditure – we trust you 🙂

What does Synchronous Pictures want in return?

We are hoping to get to know our local community of creatives working to capture and tell important stories of hope and change. We’re open to discussing further ways we can help you distribute your project, but don’t expect anything in return.

What if I’m a creative that doesn’t live in Southern California?