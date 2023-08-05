by: LGBTQ SD News Staff

A special Taylor Swift themed brunch has been concocted to celebrate her current Eras tour as it swings through Los Angeles this month, and it’s coming to San Diego.

It will be held at Lumi, with “world renown celebrity chef Akira Back,” Lumi is a new “energetic and upscale” rooftop restaurant located at 366 Fifth Ave., in the Gaslamp, serving Japanese- and Peruvian-inspired cuisine.

The event, called “Lumi Lunch (Taylor’s version),” is fashioned specifically with Swifties who may have had to miss the Eras tour in mind, and Lumi tells them to “Shake it Off” and join them for a fun-filled lunch to fill their voids.

Themed specialty cocktails and drinks, special menu items, photo opportunities, bracelet swaps, activations, a soundtrack only Swifties would adore, and much more. The standard Lumi “cigar wrap” will be replaced with a red scarf; dressing up is encouraged and this event is 21+.

One menu item, a rainbow roll named, “You Need to Calm Down,” will be offered with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

The first Lumi Lunch, originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6, sold out within hours, so a second lunch, on Sunday, Aug. 13, was added. Hurry and get your tickets at bit.ly/47fmt2Z.