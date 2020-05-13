Now, more than ever, it is most important that we support businesses owned by LGBTQ+ and friends/allies, especially those who have a strong record of supporting and giving back to our LGBTQ+ organizations and civil rights campaigns. You know who these businesses are who have been outstanding supporters…many for decades. I have talked to many small business owners and sad to say, many tell me they are losing their business, especially those that are specialty stores. Some of our bigger LGBTQ+ businesses/bars are still giving back to the community during this time.

Getting a COVID-19 Test

A few weeks ago, I wasn’t feeling that well, so I went to see my doctor and he gave me a COVID-19 test. He put a 6-inch Q-Tip up my nose that felt like it reached my brain! One of the most painful tests I have ever taken and I screamed my head off. Now I hear they are doing tests without the 6-inch Q-Tip. If you’re feeling like you have the flu, please go get tested. Thank the Lord I just had a very bad case of the flu and thank you all for your concern.

Emergency Food Voucher Fund

As many of you know, the Imperial Court de San Diego in March launched this emergency fund and have given out now more than $25,000 in Ralphs/Vons $50 vouchers and food supplies. This fund has helped many people, families in and outside of our LGBTQ+ community. We thank Mayor Kevin Faulconer for spotlighting our fund on one of his daily COVID-19 reports aired on San Diego news stations.

This fund was set up as an “emergency” food project and we are on our last waiting list and after it’s completed (probably by next week), we will be finished as many are and/or will be getting unemployment checks, etc. The Imperial Court’s Emergency Food Fund was supported by you, the community. We are especially grateful for: Chris Shaw/MO’s Universe, Bill Ash, Tom Hebrank, Ryan Bedrosian/Rich’s San Diego, Councilman Chris Ward, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, Senator Toni Atkins, Emperor Jerry of San Francisco, etc.

Also, I wish to most sincerely thank Emperor Mikie Lochner, who came to me with the idea of establishing the emergency food fund, Big Mike Phillips, Emperor Robert Rodriguez and Scott Parman, the Reigning Monarchs Emperor Randy and Empress Pepper, and the board of directors of the Imperial Court de San Diego.

Congratulations, Paris!

Did you know that popular designer, entertainer and managing partner of insideOUT, Paris Quion (aka; Paris Sukomi Max) has sewn more than 4,000 masks and donated them to hospitals, children’s centers, HIV/AIDS agencies, etc. Last week, her outstanding service was honored and recognized with two awards: The International Betsy Ross Citation from the International Imperial Courts of U.S., Canada and Mexico and the “I Love San Diego” award by Assemblyman Todd Gloria — congratulations and so well-deserved!