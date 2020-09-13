On August 29th Supervisor Nathan Fletcher received the Legislator of the Year Award from the San Diego County Democratic Party during its 40th Annual Roosevelt Dinner, which was hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to receive this distinguished award,” said Supervisor Fletcher. “Every day I get up with the purpose of improving the lives of the people I serve. I take seriously my responsibility to be the voice for San Diegans who have been unheard for too long. And while we’ve made progress on building a better way for behavioral health, stood-up for immigrants and fought for environmental justice, we have more work to do, and I will continue to fight each day to make our community better.”

The Democratic Party presented Supervisor Fletcher with the prestigious Legislator of the Year Award because against all odds, he’s effectively started to drive change and shape the future of the County of San Diego government, which historically has been run with a conservative mindset. Supervisor Fletcher is the lone Democrat on the Board and has successfully persuaded his colleagues to pass more progressive policies and initiatives.

Achievements Supervisor Fletcher is being recognized for include:

Leading as the Co-Chair of the County of San Diego’s COVID-19 response by making sure data and science lead the decision-making; ,

Securing $45 million for essential and frontline workers to provide them access to quality affordable childcare;

Driving the County to be more equitable by reinstating the Human Relations Commission, establishing an Office of Equity and racial Justice, increased the oversight of the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board over law enforcement and creating a countywide Mobile Crisis Response Team so mental health workers can respond to non-violent 911 calls;

Securing support and resources immigrant families seeking asylum by working with nonprofit partners to transform a vacant county building into a migrant shelter that operated last year at the height of Trump’s attack on immigrants; and

His leadership on the environment and transportation through his position as a member of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and as Chair of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.