Team Fletcher Using Pronouns for Emails & Website Bios,

Appears To Be Only SD Elected Doing It

SAN DIEGO (OCTOBER 21, 2020) — Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (He/Him/His) makes “ personal pronouns ” a part of the standard operating procedures for his County Board of Supervisors’ office to show support, respect and create an inclusive environment for all, especially the LGBTQIA+ community. Supervisor Fletcher and his entire team now have their “ personal pronouns ” listed in their email signatures and with their biographies at www.SupervisorNathanFletcher.com . It appears Supervisor Fletcher’s Office is the first San Diego-based elected official who has taken this initial step to accurate gender identity.

“People at an early age are still taught gender identity follows the traditional male / female construct,

but as society’s understanding of identity is progressing, so should our language,” said Supervisor

Fletcher. “I recognize using pronouns is not enough to solve all the issues facing the LGBTQIA+

community, but I am committed to being an active ally. I want everyone to know that me, my team and

our office is a safe place for all, especially for those who are Transgender, non-binary, gender

non-conforming, and/or intersex.”

Watch Supervisor Fletcher’s video message about the importance of pronouns here.

Ignoring someone’s pronouns is believed to be an act of oppression. Misgendering contributes to

anxiety and makes people feel excluded. To learn more about using pronouns visit

www.MyPronouns.org.

Today is International Pronouns Day . It is recognized internationally on the third Wednesday in October.