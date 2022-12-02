And Candlelight Vigil for the Club Q Attack in Colorado Springs

San Diego, California

Hillcrest Rainbow Flagpole

November 21, 2022

Tonight, San Diegans have gathered here as Americans are gathering across this nation to send a loud and unequivocal message:

Stop the Hate! Stop the Hate! Stop the Hate!

And we, gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual, non-binary Americans; We Jewish and Muslim Americans; We Black and Brown Americans; We Asian Pacific Islander Americans; We immigrants say:

Stop Killing Us! Stop Killing Us! Stop Killing Us!

And let me, yes, this old, aging, gay, Mexican-American from the 1940s, 50s and 60s, I can say to you; Something is definitely wrong with America! When our children are not safe in their schools and guns are the number one killer of our youth.

Gun Control Now! Gun Control Now!

Something is wrong with America when we are no longer safe even in our churches, synagogues, mosques and temples. Something is very wrong with America when our Asian-Pacific Islander elders are being attacked, beaten and, yes, killed. And with the ranks and membership of the Proud Boys, Neo-Nazi-Ultra-Right, White Supremacy organizations are growing every year. You better damn wake up America. Something is very wrong with America when mostly Black and Brown transgender Americans are being attacked and killed every month in record numbers. Indeed, something is wrong with America when LGBTQ youth suicide and abandonment are the highest among all youth.

And listen up America: something is really damn wrong when you’re trying to take away a woman’s right to control her very own body.

Just six years ago, 49 LGBTQIA+ people were killed at the Pulse Nightclub.

And this past Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs, we were attacked again with killings and serious injuries totaling over 35 people.

You know there is a reason those haters attack us in our bars and nightclubs, they want to kill our joy and togetherness. For just like the Black churches have always been a haven and safe place for African Americans, our LGBTQ+ nightclubs and bars have always been a haven and safe place for LGBTQ+ Americans, AND THEY WILL ALWAYS BE!!

And let me, yes, the aging Queen Mother I of the Americas make this very loud and perfectly clear; Stop fucking with our drag queens! An Army veteran ally and a drag queen subdued the shooter at Club Q. Because if you don’t, well . . . “you in danger girl.”

In closing, my message to you tonight is we, LGBTQ Americans, Jewish Americans, Black and Brown Americans, Muslim Americans, Pro-Choice Americans, Union/Labor Americans, we must start standing up together and standing up with each other because they are after all of us! Discrimination, hate attacks and hate crimes against one of us, must be considered hate against all of us because standing together, we are the majority!

The very same night Club Q was being terrorized, Neo-Nazi terrorists in New York were being arrested before they were about to terrorize a Jewish synagogue.

And to America’s youth I say to you; you can change what’s wrong with America.

You, our LGBTQIA youth, young Americans, you are the hope of America. You can “right the wrong.” Get involved, become an activist, register to vote.

Yes, my brothers, my sisters, my siblings, my LGBTQIA family, our friends and allies, together we can change what’s wrong with America!

I want to also take this time to acknowledge the leadership and quick response as they did after the PULSE NIGHTCLUB attack when it comes to protecting our community and its establishments: San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez and Sheriff Anthony Ray, as well as our elected officials especially our LGBTQIA officials who also are subjected to hate and threats like our Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilman Stephen Whitburn, State Assemblyman Chris Ward and our Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. Thank you all for being here tonight and God bless our community and city.