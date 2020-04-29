It has been over a month now since we have been forced closed due to COVID-19. It takes about six solid weeks of effort to develop a sustainable habit, but the loss of said habit is much faster when you end the habit abruptly given the hand the pandemic dealt to us all. Most, if not all of you, have lost your workout outlet, and some of you have given in and given up entirely. The poor food choices are easier and the alcohol to dampen the blow of it all, is more in vogue. But it doesn’t have to be. Many of us are using the time to focus even more so on our fitness and well-being. Are you the latter, or the former?

At the time of this writing, it appears to me at least, that we are in for several more weeks, if not a couple of months of further restrictions on life as we once knew it. We can sit idle and wait, hoping we can make a big comeback, not gain too much weight, or not get sick, or…. we can control what we can control and do something about it all. A fit person eats better, sleeps better and makes better nutrition choices, is on less meds, has a lower BMI and better overall health — all of which fight disease. Why would you not want that?

With virtual training, we bring the pre-programmed fitness session to you. Pre-planned sessions designed to fit your needs, your goals, your ability and your schedule. The first session is all about set-up, in home or office location, camera angles, what you have or don’t have equipment-wise, which matters not. You will be surprised at the things you have at home that we use to build sessions with. If you are afraid that the value of your time won’t be worth it, with virtual training, why not give one session a try? If you don’t like it, it’s on us. Here are testimonials from just a few of our group here in Mission Hills, people you may know:

Sue (client since June 2019, with 18 VT sessions under her belt at end-of-day April 24)

“A big shout out and thank you to Vincent at Fitness Together Mission Hills. The virtual training has been so helpful during this difficult time. Although I miss going to the location and seeing everyone, working out on FaceTime with Vincent in my own home has been keeping me physically and mentally on track.”

Anne (client since June 2017, with eight VT sessions under her belt at end-of-day April 24)

“I do appreciate the fact that I am exercising again. Anything that feels even slightly normal is welcome!”

David (client since March 2020, with 18 VT sessions under his belt at end-of-day April 24)

“I wasn’t sure how training at home would work, but a willingness to say, ‘I’ll give it a try,’ has shown me it provides a challenge in creative ways that are engaging and leave me sore. All it took was creating a bit of physical space but more importantly, the head space to jump in and commit. It has given me some regularity to my week, the opportunity to continue working out, and a chance to make progress toward my goals…all while still breaking a sweat!”

Alex (client since December 2019, with 18 VT sessions under her belt at end-of-day April 24)

“I was incredibly nervous about the progress that I’d made up to this point going to waste once the quarantine hit, but I’ve been so excited to see that I’m actually continuing to get stronger and more toned while doing our virtual workouts. I have been sore after every session and feel like I’m burning just as many calories in my office as I was in the studio before!”

Greg (client since June 2017, with 17 VT sessions under his belt at end-of-day April 24)

“Working out, with online coaching, allows me to do the three things that were important to me when I started with Fitness Together: be accountable to someone else, enjoy variety in the types of exercises I do, and to have someone continue to challenge me to move closer to my goals. I don’t use a lot of stuff. I have some water bottles, a yoga mat, a broom handle, some folded towels. But I’m able to continue to make progress with Blake, when I’m sure I would lose ground if I tried to do this on my own. The virtual coaching is not a big obstacle. I encourage other people to try it; I think you’ll be happy with the workouts.”

We are very proud of our community for living out the “improvise, adapt, and overcome” mentality. There is no reason to not take advantage of virtual training. It’s effective, challenging and fun.

One of the greatest moments in life is realizing that two weeks ago, your body couldn’t do what it just did.

