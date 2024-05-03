Brief and concise coverage of local, regional, and national news that impacts the lives of the southern California LGBTQIA community.

By LGBTQ San Diego County Staff

LOCAL DEMS WIN BIG IN DELEGATE ELECTIONS

In advance of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), taking place Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, the California Democratic Party recently elected 496 Biden-Harris delegates and 35 alternates to the convention. During the selection period, the San Diego Democrats for Equality organization had a large number of its members win delegate and alternate seats.

According to Dems for Equality President Emeritus Doug Case, this is the first time the local political organization has elected LGBTQ+ delegates to the Democratic National Convention in every San Diego-area congressional district.

The following Dems For Equality members were elected as delegates (and alternates) to the 2024 Democratic National Convention: District 48 (Rep. Darrell Issa, R): Ryan Darsey, Andi McNew; District 49 (Rep. Mike Levin): Kevin Sabellico; District 50 (Rep. Scott Peters): Shaina Tigar, Codi Vierra, Brian Polejes, and Gretchen Newsom (alternate); District 51 (Rep. Sara Jacobs): Nicole Crosby, Sabrina Bazzo, Ryan Trabuco; District 52 (Rep. Juan Vargas): Michelle Krug, Brenda Aguirre, Mike Thaller, James Moffatt.

Learn more about the San Diego Democrats for Equality at democratsforequality.org.

HBA OPEN HOUSE MIXER

Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at the HBA Open House. (courtesy Hillcrestbia.org)

On Tuesday, May 21, from 5 – 7 pm, the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) is hosting its annual open house and mixer event at AWOL Bar, located at 1475 University Ave., just one block west of the HBA’s administrative offices.

Members of the community are invited to attend the mixer and enjoy drinks, bites, conversation, the opportunity to network, and most importantly, to hear about the projects the HBA has been up to so far and still plans for this year.

The HBA provides security, marketing and beautification services, and encourages economic development, through events and promotions of Hillcrest businesses.

For more information about the HBA, visit fabuloushillcrest.com.

WOMEN’S CHORUS ANNUAL SPRING CONCERT

The San Diego Women’s Chorus, under the artistic direction of Kathleen Hansen, will perform two shows for their spring concert series, “In Harmony” – one Saturday, May 18, at 7 pm, and a Sunday matinee on May 19 at 4 pm.

Both concerts will be held at Herbert Hoover High School, located at 4474 El Cajon Blvd., in City Heights.

Promotions about the event describe it as “inspiring,” and state, “Audiences can expect to hear a selection of compelling, moving, and uplifting songs, performed with the heart and soul that only San Diego Women’s Chorus brings to our audiences. From the poignant message of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘True Colors’ to the rousing Twisted Sister anthem ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It,’ this show is infused with passion.”

VIP tickets (premium seating) are $30, general admission is $25, and tickets for youth, military, disabled, and seniors are $20. A small processing fee will be added. Demand is expected to be high, so securing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

SDWC is a lesbian-identified, feminist sisterhood of musicians that welcomes members from the vastly diverse LGBTQ and straight ally communities. It was founded 37 years ago with 14 lesbians around a piano. For more information, follow their Facebook page.

KARAOKE AT CANDY PUSHERS

Women- and LGBTQ-owned Candy Pushers, located at 1295 University Ave., Suite 1B, in Hillcrest, is not your typical candy store.

The “colorful candy shop known for its huge candy selection, fresh homemade fudge, specialty chocolates, ice cream floats and providing their community with a fun, friendly, and flavorful experience,” also identifies as an “all-inclusive sober safe space” for the community.

This means they offer a number of activities on different nights to support LGBTQ+ youth, sober/recovery folks and their families.

They recently announced the second Wednesday of every month will be Candy Karaoke and Open Mic night. Thursday, May 9, from 5 – 8 pm, will be one of those nights. While they claim to have more than 50,000 songs for karaoke sing-alongs, they also encourage community members to bring their musical instruments to share their skills with other attendees, and offer a platform for anyone who wants to recite their spoken word or family-style comedy.

So go in to purchase candy and “stay for the comradery with like-minded humans,” organizers stated on their event posting.

To learn more and keep tabs on future events, follow their Facebook or Instagram accounts @candypushers or visit their website, candypushers.com.

CENTER CEO SHARES SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CEO of The Center (left) with her wife, Lisa Valenzuela and growing family. (Courtesy The Center newsletter)

In a message to the community on April 29, Cara Dessert, CEO of the San Diego LGBT Community Center, shared that she is pregnant with her second child and expecting to give birth any day now.

“My wife Lisa and I are overjoyed to be adding a new member to our growing family,” Dessert wrote. “Our firstborn, Sebastian, turns two this year, and he can’t wait to meet his new sibling!”

Dessert’s due date is May 12 – Mother’s Day – and she will begin her parental leave on Friday, May 10, which is Mexican Mother’s Day. During her leave, The Center’s Deputy CEO, Kim Fountain, will step into the role of acting CEO.

According to Dessert, “Kim brings immense dedication, experience, and heart to our community. I trust that under their leadership, our Center will continue to be a beacon of support, advocacy, and love. I look forward to reconnecting when I’m back from leave in late August.”

To learn more about The Center, visit thecentersd.org.

IMPERIAL COURT INSTALLS NEW ROYALES

(l to r) new royalty on the Court: Kiki Tolson, Regent Princess Royale and Mykl Loyer, Prince Royale (Courtesy ICSD)

At the annual Royale Ball held April 28 at Rich’s San Diego, the Imperial Court de San Diego (ICSD) installed Kiki Tolson as Regent Princess Royale, and Mykl Loyer as Prince Royale.

The annual Royale Ball follows the annual Coronation Ball, held each year in February to install the current emperor and empress, thus the pair join the Court’s Reign 52, led by Jade Emperor Ajax and Emerald Leather Phoenix Empress Ivory, to round out the leadership of the current reign.

Royales Kiki and Mykl replace Prince Royale Donnie Vella and Princess Royale Shannon Diamond, who served Reign 51 of the Imperial Court de San Diego and performed their “step down” at Sunday’s ball.

The ball also included the investiture of the membership who will make up Reign 52.

The ICSD was established in 1972, seven years after the International Imperial Court was founded in San Francisco in 1965. Through a series of special events, drag shows, and other fundraisers, the local Court raises tens of thousands of dollars each year to support a variety of charitable causes within the LGBTQ community.

The San Diego organization serves the local community through a number of signature events, including the LGBT Community Easter Egg Hunt, the Scott Carlson/Dan Ferbal Thanksgiving Dinner, Toys for Kids Drive, Winter Blanket Drive, Back to School Backpack Drive, a holiday turkey distribution, and more.

The newly installed Royales will be expected to create their own fundraisers and events throughout the year to raise funds and resources in support of ICSD’s charitable giving.

More information about ICSD can be found online at imperialcourtsandiego.com.

NOMINATIONS FOR LOCAL STREET BANNERS

Honor your mentor and celebrate Pride. (Courtesy HBA)

For years, the Hillcrest Business Association (HBA) has sponsored banners along University Avenue recognizing LGBTQ celebrities, and now the HBA and the San Diego GLBTQ Historic Task Force want to put “local celebrities” on the banners.

Nominations are now being accepted for LGBTQA+ San Diegans to be honored on these banners, which will be displayed throughout the neighborhood.

City Commissioner Nicole M. Ramirez, chair of the San Diego GLBTQ Historic Task Force, presented a proposal to the HBA that local San Diegans be honored in observation of the 50th anniversary of the first Pride March Parade. Nominees can be either living or deceased and submissions should include a bio of the individual and a letter stating why they should be honored with a Hillcrest banner.

The deadline for nominations is June 10 and they may be emailed to [email protected].

WIN FREE TICKETS TO OUT AT THE FAIR

The annual San Diego County Fair is fast approaching. It kicks off June 12 at Del Mar Fairgrounds and runs through July 7 this year.

This year’s theme for the overall event is “Let’s Go Retro,” and they sum that up on their website this way: “With a nod to nostalgia and a focus on fun, the 2024 Fair will give our yesteryears another moment in the San Diego sun. Bop your way around the happy days of the ’50s. Twist, shout, and shake it into the bewitching ’60s. Move and groove through the disco nights of the ’70s. Moonwalk it back to the gnarly age of big hair, shoulder pads, and parachute pants of the ’80s. And enjoy the era of flannel and floppy drives of the ‘90s. When we look back on today, what will stand the test of time to be considered ‘retro’ to future San Diegans?”

The 12th annual OUT at the Fair, the LGBTQ day at the fair, takes place Saturday, June 22, from 11 am – 5 pm at the Paddock Stage.

Your emcees this year are Alexander Rodriguez and Landa Plenty. The welcome begins at 11:15 am, with the following schedule:

11:30 Cheer SD Extreme; 12:30 Matt Harkenrider; 1:30 KingQueen; 2:30 Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles; 3 pm Storytime with Landa; 3:30 Glam Show with the San Diego Kings Club, Keri Oki, and Shania Satisfaction.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds are located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., del Mar. Tickets to Out at the Fair are included in your general admission price to the fair itself. You can win a free four-pack of tickets throughout the month of May. Winner will be announced June 1. To enter or learn more about the event, visit outatthefair.com.

In addition, there are still some seasonal jobs available. For information on other aspects of the fair, or to apply for a seasonal or year-round job, visit sdfair.com and use the search box in the upper right corner and type in “jobs.”

CREST CAFE UNVEILS NEW MURAL

New mural at entrance of beloved Hillcrest restaurant (Courtesy Crest Cafe)

The Crest Cafe, a family-owned diner in Hillcrest that has served the community since 1983, recently commissioned a new mural to be painted on the wall just outside the cafe’s main entrance.

The mural, created by local artist Austin Gosswiller, incorporates a floral and fauna scene that intertwines the Crest Cafe and the local Hillcrest community. Gosswiller worked closely with the Crest Cafe’s owners, including Enrique Medina, to come up with the vision for the mural.

“It was important to us that we find someone local to bring [our vision] to life,” Medina said. “Austin did just that.”

The mural includes “Crest”ed cranes with rainbow-colored crests. The large colored dots in the background of the mural are a tribute to the pride flag, and it also includes a butterfly and hummingbird.

“We wanted something fun, exciting and beautiful, and he nailed it,” said Medina.

This isn’t the only mural on the Crest Cafe’s building. In 2012, in honor of the cafe’s upcoming 30th anniversary, the entire side wall of the cafe along the alley was painted with a mural that has a giant elephant as the centerpiece. The “elephant mural” has become a well-known spot to visit in the neighborhood, and is located just a block down from Hillcrest’s Mural Alley.

The Crest Cafe is located at 425 Robinson Ave., and can be found online at crestcafe.com.

STUDIO DOOR CELEBRATES MILESTONE WITH EXHIBIT

A decade of service to the art community (Courtesy The Studio Door)

Patric Stillman, proprietor of The Studio Door, recently announced an exhibition to honor and celebrate the art gallery’s 10th anniversary.

Taking place May 2 through May 29, the exhibition will commemorate “a decade of artistic excellence and community engagement,” Stilman stated in a press release.

Artists showcased during the exhibition include Hyacinthe Baron, Patrick N. Brown, Miguel Camacho-Padilla, Kenda Francis, Brian Hicks, Maxx Moses, Andrea Overturf, Nancy Plank, Cassandra Schramm, and Chris Smith, whom Stillman described as “Ten exceptional artists who represent our past, present and hopes for the future,” adding that each artist “brings a unique perspective, highlighting the diverse and vibrant artistic community that The Studio Door has fostered over the years.”

The Studio Door opened its gallery in 2014 on 30th Street in North Park, and moved to its present location in Hillcrest in 2019.

To further involve the local community in celebrating the gallery’s first decade, Stillman and the in-resident artists of The Studio Door invite the community to a special celebration Saturday, May 18, from 2 – 5 pm, held in collaboration with the HBA.

In a separate posting about the event on Facebook, Stillman reflected on the past decade.

“The thrill of the past 10 years is the solid relationships that we have built and the good times that have been shared in the name of art,” he wrote. “From the get go, The Studio Door has always been rooted in community. The studio artists, the exhibiting artists, the students, the nonprofit organizations, the businesses, local government officials and arts leaders, have all weaved their way into our story. What started as a dream became reality because of the people. In service of the arts, we humbly thank everyone who has joined us on this adventure, especially the art patrons for their support. Looking forward to celebrating with you this month and into the next decade as we continue to create the world you want to live in through art.”

The community celebration will take place both inside the gallery and outside in Mural Alley, located directly behind The Studio Door between Fourth and Fifth avenues. Small businesses, a DJ, and various festivities will be included in the fun.

The Studio Door is located at 3867 Fourth Ave., in Hillcrest. For more information, visit thestudiodoor.com.

