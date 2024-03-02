Brief and concise coverage of local, regional, and national news that impacts the lives of the southern California LGBTQIA community.

By LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

SAN DIEGO PRIDE LAUNCHES SEARCH FOR NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Listen to this brief. (1:41)

Following the swift departure of Fernando Lopez from San Diego Pride last November, the organization’s board of directors has opened the search for its next executive director. Pride staffers Sarafina Scapicchio and Jen LaBarbera are currently serving as interim co-executive directors until a new leader is hired.

Noah Lomax, board co-chair, said that the organization has retained Blair Search Partners to coordinate the search.

Over the last couple of months, the San Diego Pride board hosted a series of town hall meetings with staff, volunteer leaders, and general community members, as well as a survey, to solicit input on crafting the position description and to hear what people would like to see in Pride’s next leader.

The position is being advertised with a salary of $150,000-$160,000 per year, with benefits, and is a hybrid role with an office at San Diego Pride’s North Park facility. Reporting to the board of directors, the executive director will assume overall responsibility for the success of San Diego Pride, including overseeing its $5 million budget.

The position description lays out the responsibilities for the position and minimum requirements. Community members are encouraged to help spread the word about the opportunity and encourage qualified candidates to apply.

The position description can be found here bit.ly/3T4zK8q.

Those with questions regarding the process, or who wish to directly refer a candidate for the role, should contact Shira Jacobs of Blair Search Partners at [email protected].

THE CENTER CALLS FOR ARTISTS OVER 49

Listen to this brief. (1:30)

The San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Ageless Artists group just put out a call for artists for their upcoming Ageless Artists Art Show and Fair 2024, which will take place April 27, from 1 to 4 pm, in The Center’s auditorium.

The event is part of The Center’s Senior Services programming and aims to celebrate the talents of participants of The Center’s 50+ and Better Together’s Ageless Art group, but others are encouraged to apply.

Entry registration started Feb. 26, and is open through March 29. You must identify as LGBTQ+ and be 50 years of age or older to participate.

“The art show also serves as a platform to recognize and honor the immense talent that often goes unrecognized, highlighting the invaluable contributions of LGBTQ+ artists 50 and over in our community,” representatives from The Center stated in their newsletter. “We invite all art enthusiasts, friends, family, and the public to join us for an afternoon of art, refreshments, and wine! Several of the artists will also have their art available for purchase.”

Artists can submit their art by visiting bit.ly/ageless-art-submission or in person at The Center.

Attendance is free to the public, but you must be 21 and up to enjoy the art show and fair.

The Center is located at 3909 Centre Street in Hillcrest. For more information about guidelines or the event itself, email [email protected].

GOSSIP CELEBRATES AN ANNIVERSARY

Listen to this brief. (2:32)

Gossip Grill, one of the few remaining women’s bars in the nation, will celebrate its 15 anniversary later this year (Oct. 17 is the tentative date for that), but in February, it celebrated 10 years at its current location at 1220 University Ave. Its prior location, just two blocks east, at 1440 University, was once the longtime home of Cafe Eleven restaurant.

While the bar area was a bit cramped, that location served Gossip’s food and drink clientele well for five years, and is located in the same parking lot as Hillcrest Brewing Company.

Once Gossip moved on, the structure remained empty for a long time, and was then home to Oscar Wilde’s Irish pub for a short time before becoming empty again for years. It is currently being redeveloped and will soon be a wine bar/restaurant called Cellar Hand, owned by Pali Wine Co.

Gossip’s current location has had its fair share of ups and downs, most notably a fire last fall, but its popularity has thrived in the new location, with its outdoor patio bar, indoor bar and dancefloor, catchy menu and brunch fare and those indispensable DJs – all despite the naysayers regarding the move in the beginning.

Owner Moe Girton recently took to social media with a video to offer her thanks to her crew and customers.

“I just wanna give a big shout out to Gossip on their 10 year anniversary of the date that we moved from the old Gossip to the new Gossip. No, it’s not our official anniversary, that will be in October, but it is the anniversary of us making the big move to a bigger location,” she said. “Thank you to my staff and guests, especially the ones that have been with us along the way. Without all of you, there would not be a Gossip Grill. You are all our family, friends, and our ‘ride or dies.’ I can’t wait to see where we go from here.”

Girton said so many people told her not to make the move all those years ago, because the location was “cursed.” Many remember and did believe that very thing, because the location had once housed three different LGBT bars and restaurants in a very short period of time before Gossip moved in; many may remember Eden, Universal, and The Range, the latter of which had enjoyed a successful run just down the street where Negociant is now, at 1263 University Street, before moving to 1220, where it fizzled within months of moving. To learn more about Gossip Grill, visit gossipgrill.com.

DISCO THEME FOR GAY MEN’S CHORUS’ NEW SPRING SHOW

Listen to this brief. (1:57)

Drag out your bell bottoms and your disco balls, because for one weekend in April it will feel like Saturday Night Fever all over again when the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus (SDGMC) return to debut their latest performance, “FREAK OUT! A Disco Extravagaaanza.” on Saturday, April 20, at 7 pm, at the historic Balboa Theatre, which has been home to the chorus for many years. A matinee will follow on Sunday, April 21, at 3 pm. Both shows will be ASL interpreted.

Dr. Charles “Charlie” Beale, who joined SDGMC as their artistic director in 2022, will direct the chorus through songs from the “glamorous world of 1970s disco.” The show will feature songs by Marvin Gaye, Kool & The Gang, ABBA, of course the Bee Gees, and many more.

“FREAK OUT! A Disco Extravagaaanza will feature the 1970s sparkle and pizazz you have come to expect with SDGMC, including fun choreography, roller skating, awe-inspiring performances, and unique arrangements that highlight the vocal talents of the Chorus,” stated their press release.

As one of their two largest fundraisers of the year, proceeds will go support the Chorus’s mission of providing inclusive artistic expression, community engagement, and positive social change. According to their press release, Charlie, their artistic director, is “ the founder and current president of the Global Alliance of Queer Choirs, a new choral organization that brings a global perspective.

A powerful voice in the queer choral movement, and in turbulent and uncertain times such as we find ourselves in today, Charlie is especially passionate about music as a way to unify, heal and bring people together.

The Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. SDGMC requests you arrive an hour prior to showtime. For more information and tickets, visit sdgmc.org.

GUY FIERI TO RETURN TO HILLCREST

Listen to this brief: (1:51)

The legendary frontman of Food Network’s popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, will be showing up to Baja Betty’s on Tuesday, March 5, from 2:30 – 4 pm, with arms full of Santo Tequila. Santo is the spirit company Fieri and Sammy Hagar launched in 2019. Promoted as “Happy Hour Shots and Cocktails with Guy Fieri,” unfortunately, that’s all we can report about it. There aren’t any more details, though we tried to gather them.

Fieri the foodie and Haggar – who is no stranger to spirits having launched Cabo Wabo tequila decades ago – have a number of different tequila spirits they are presenting to long time fans and new followers. And Fieri is no stranger to San Diego – or Hillcrest – for that matter. He famously featured Crest Cafe on his “Triple D” show, as well as El Indio in Mission Hills, Crazy Burger in North Park, Hob Nob Hill in Bankers Hill, and OB Noodle House, among many others. A full list of episodes featuring San Diego establishments can be found by visiting bit.ly/48FBN8l.

According to their website, Santo Tequila has a blanco, a reposado, an anejo tequila that has aged 24 months, and a 110 proof blanco tequila that is right on the edge of legality. In addition, the spirit that Haggar and Adam Levine developed together in 2017 is also in the mix, and it is a Mezquila – a blend of Mezcal and tequila. Let’s hope all are available for tasting March 5. If not, you can buy right from their website,

Baja Betty’s will be celebrating its 20th anniversary serving drinks, food and fun to the Hillcrest community this year. Stay tuned for the extended happy hours! Baja Betty’s is located at 1421 University Ave., in Hillcrest. bajabettys.com.

DIVERSIONARY THEATRE’S ICON BALL 2024 TO CELEBRATE LEGENDS

Listen to this brief. (2:43)

San Diego’s LGBTQ performance theater, Diversionary, is celebrating their annual gala this year with a unique theme. Called the Icon Ball, it is very different from past galas, where this year they plan to “celebrate LGBQTIA legends and icons, past and present.”

The lavish fundraising event will take place Saturday, March 23, from 6 pm to midnight at the Natural History Museum, located at 1788 El Prado, in Balboa Park.

“Sashay into an iconic and legendary evening celebrating the third oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre in the nation! Come dressed as your favorite LGBTQIA+ legend, trailblazer, activist, diva or icon – or just dress festively as your legendary and iconic self,” says the organization’s promotional materials.

The event will include dinner, “show-stopping” performances, an awards ceremony, and a high energy dance party under the museum’s atrium.

Since this is their annual fundraiser, they have made every effort to be inclusive at various price levels and participation, from enjoying only the dance, to just dinner and dancing, to taking in the whole shebang of the entire evening.

Tickets for just the dance party, which starts at 9 pm, are just $50 for early bird tickets, $75 after March 8, so act fast. These include three hours of dancing with a live DJ and a “grazing table.” Drinks can be purchased.

for early bird tickets, $75 after March 8, so act fast. These include three hours of dancing with a live DJ and a “grazing table.” Drinks can be purchased. If you wish to have a night of dinner and dancing, it will cost $250 per person, and you can get a table for 10 but must call ahead to reserve. $100 of each ticket is tax deductible.

per person, and you can get a table for 10 but must call ahead to reserve. $100 of each ticket is tax deductible. For $500 you will be considered part of the “Legendary Circle,” and will receive prime seating, a drink ticket, gift bag and wine and champagne table service. You’ll even be included in the evening’s program. $300 is tax deductible.

A regular table for 10 is priced at $2,500, and includes dinner, the performances, and dancing, with $1,000 tax deductible.

A VIP table for 10 will be $3,500 and include all that the regular table receives, plus preferred VIP seating, 10 drink tickets, 10 gift bags, and wine and champagne table service. $1,500 of the cost of the ticket is tax deductible.

VIP tables and Legendary Circle tickets are both limited. For more information, call Jesse Marchese, director of development and the resident dramaturg at 619-220-6830 x209 or email at [email protected].

To learn more about the event, who will be honored, or to purchase tickets, visit diversionary.org/gala-2024.

EARLY BIRD PRICES FOR TASTE OF HILLCREST

Listen to this brief. (1:36)

The annual Taste of Hillcrest is fast approaching and tickets are now available. The 2024 event takes place Saturday, April 13, from noon – 4 pm on the streets of Hillcrest.

Identified as San Diego’s largest self-guided culinary tour (which is saying something!) attendees can enjoy small bites from over 30 of Hillcrest’s new and long standing restaurants. Cuisine includes food options from all over the world.

Early bird tickets are $35 plus a small service fee per person, and while this event is open to all ages, many sample tastings may include alcoholic beverages, so IDs will be required at check-in to identify those 21 and older with a wrist band.

Only a limited number of early bird tickets are being made available. Once those tickets sell out, the price will go up to $40 per person. Limit 8 tickets per buyer.

Two check-in locations, where you will show your receipt and receive your tasting passport and map, or purchase your tickets: Hillcrest Business Association at 1601 University Avenue on the east end of Hillcrest near the Pride flag, and Hairspray Salon at 141 University Avenue on the other end, two blocks west of the Hillcrest sign.

Once you have your map and passport in hand, the organizer’s have a tip: “Since this is a self-guided walking tour, feel free to explore the neighborhood at your own leisure. We recommend starting from Park Boulevard and heading west to Third Avenue to avoid the crowds!”To get tickets, visit bit.ly/3IhVokn.

