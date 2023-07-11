STATE’S ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES INAUGURAL ‘STATE OF PRIDE REPORT’

On June 20, California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, issued a “State of Pride Report,” which highlights the California DOJs actions supporting, uplifting and defending the rights of LGBTQ residents and communities across the state and beyond.

“As a committed LGBTQ+ ally, I firmly believe that everyone deserves to be safe, healthy, prosperous, and celebrated for who they are — regardless of how they identify or who they love,” Bonta said in a press release. “As we come together this Pride Month to celebrate our LGBTQ+ communities, we must also recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights at home and across the country. Today’s report shows the California DOJ’s commitment to defending, expanding, and advancing LGBTQ+ rights. However, I know that there is substantial work yet to be accomplished. Our pursuit of equality knows no boundaries, and I vow to continue using every tool at my disposal to protect and promote the rights and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals.”

The report emphasizes the ongoing adversities LGBTQ people face, not only in California, but nationwide, and details the latest initiatives his DOJ is spearheading to counter hate and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals. One recent program is the DOJs new Office of Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement (CARE), which will proactively address hate crimes while working closely with community organizations and the public.

On June 21, Bonta also held a roundtable Zoom call with the publisher and editor-in-chief of LGBTQ San Diego County News, Eddie Reynoso and Morgan M. Hurley, respectively, to learn more about issues surrounding San Diego’s LGBTQ community. Brody Levesque, editor of the Los Angeles Blade, was also on the call. After discussing recent anti-LGBTQ incidents in Temecula, San Diego, Chino Hills, Huntington Beach, Glendale, and Los Angeles, Bonta committed to visiting the region personally to address community concerns. He was encouraged to hear about the success of the Drag March for Trans Rights and took vigorous personal notes throughout the conversation.

To read California DOJs State of Pride report, visit oag.ca.gov/lgbtq. For additional information on hate crimes and LGBTQ+ discrimination, visit oag.ca.gov/hatecrimes.

DIST 5 POL RESPONDS TO ANTI-PRIDE PROTESTS IN HER DISTRICT

On June 29, San Diego City Councilmember Marni von Wilpert, who represents the historically conservative District 5, launched a fundraising campaign to ensure all of San Diego’s public libraries are fully funded for various LGBTQ resources, including books and Pride displays. Von Wilpert’s effort is in response to protestors removing books and an exhibit about Pride from the Rancho Penasquitos Branch Library, the city’s public library in her own district.

“While I was deeply saddened and disappointed to see Pride displays in our public libraries targeted in this way, I am proud of the way our community responded with such an outpouring of support and generosity to help replace the books for all to read,” von Wilpert stated in a press release. “This response continues to demonstrate that love, dignity and respect for all of our neighbors remain core values of our community.”

The Library Foundation SD will be responsible for receiving and distributing all donations and the City of San Diego has committed to matching the donations received dollar-for-dollar.

“The Library Foundation SD is very disheartened by the actions of those who took it upon themselves to ban access to books celebrating diversity, identity, and representation of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Patrick Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of the Library Foundation SD. “We believe there is no place for exclusion, book banning, or censorship, and stand firmly with the San Diego Public Library to uphold the ideals of intellectual freedom. Our library and the Library Foundation values the opportunity for all San Diegans to see themselves in the books and programs the library provides, and will continue to create avenues of support for these values.”

Those who wish to support von Wilpert and the City’s effort to ensure Pride literature and resources remain available at all 36 branches of the San Diego City Public Library throughout the county, can do so by visiting libraryfoundationsd.org/donate. When making a donation, make sure to put “PRIDEBOOKS” in the comment section to direct the funds appropriately.

The San Diego Public Library will also have a “Lit Cafe” at the San Diego Pride Festival, July 15 and 16. Located in the “Prism” area just inside the main entrance to the festival, this will be “a safe, inclusive and enjoyable area” for attendees and include local LGBTQ authors, promotion of literacy and LGBTQ literary culture, and you can pick up a special edition Pride Library card.

Mayor Gloria is seeking reelection (Courtesy Mayor’s Office)

GLORIA KICKS OFF RE-ELECTION

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria launched his re-election campaign last month, with a large coalition of support and endorsements behind him, including political groups, politicians, elected officials, businesses, and a wide array of labor and community groups. Gloria is the first person of color and the first LGBTQ individual elected to run the city of San Diego. At the end of current term, he will have served four years. He seeks a second four-year term.

“Having inherited a host of long unaddressed challenges in our city, we have rolled up our sleeves, tackled those issues head-on, gotten things done, and moved San Diego forward,” Gloria said during his announcement. “This marks progress, but it’s not mission accomplished – and that’s why I’m running for re-election. I ran for Mayor to do the hard work and to create a San Diego that finally works, and is better for all of us. With four more years, I know we can do just that.”

The California primary election will be held March 5, 2024, with the general election on Nov. 5, 2024. To learn more about the mayor’s campaign, review his endorsements or volunteer, visit toddgloria.com.

COUNTY’S ‘COOL ZONES’ RETURN

No A/C? Needing to escape the heat? The County of San Diego has reopened its annual “Cool Zones” Program, which offers San Diegans a large variety of free, safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries to escape the heat of summer months. This program was first started two decades ago to give older adults and those with disabilities and other health concerns respite from heat that could further complicate their lives.

The program will run through Oct. 31, and locations include 33 branch libraries, community centers, and other destinations around the county. Operated by the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Aging and Independent Services. For more information and to find a cool zone near you (and its hours), visit coolzones.org or dial 211.

In addition to the cool zones, SDG&E and the County are offering free electric fans to disabled residents, those aged 60+, or living on limited income. They must not have access to an air-conditioned space in their home or apartment and be unable to travel to a Cool Zone site. Visit the cool zones website above to apply for eligibility.

An icon is coming to town (Courtesy Belly Up)

JOHN WATERS GOES BELLY UP

Legendary filmmaker and gay icon John Waters (Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, Pecker, Cry Baby, etc.) will be performing at The Belly Up Tavern on Wednesday, November 29 and December 4. The December show sold out quickly, so the November show was just added. It is a seated, 21+ up show. Titled, “A John Waters Christmas,” the show is presented by Belly Up and The Casbah, doors will open at 7 pm on Nov. 29, with Waters taking the stage starting at 8 pm. Tickets for this unique performance go on sale today and are $65 for seats (advance/day of show) and reserved Loft seating is $114. The Belly Up is located at 143 Cedros Ave., in Solana Beach. For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/43dB2kp.

Seniors of the Ageless Art Group. (Courtesy The Center)

LGBTQ Seniors Sought!

The San Diego Community Center is seeking LGBTQ seniors from throughout the county to share with them what services and programs they would like to see provided for by The Center in the future.

Current on site programs include a lunchtime speaker series with an educational component called Lunch ‘n’ Learn; an exercise program called Feeling Fit; art workshop called the Ageless Art Group, and more.

While these programs are all popular and successful, the Senior Services programming team at The Center and the volunteers holding a seat on their Senior Advisory Committee want to work together to make sure they are offering the right kinds of services to their clients, and who better to tell them? They want to hear from you. What kind of services and programs would get your attention, and even better, your participation?

In order to gather the information they seek, The Center has generated an online survey, which can be accessed at bit.ly/senior-services-2023 (see the ad on page 5 of this paper for more info).

If you don’t have a computer or struggle with using one, The Center is making paper surveys available for anyone who needs one. Just come to the front desk at The Center located at 3909 Centre Street in Hillcrest, or just drop by the office at the North Park Senior LGBTQ-affirming apartment complex at the corner of Howard and Texas Streets. Miguel Hernandez is the onsite program coordinator at the North Park apartments and Jason Cumeo is the overall Senior Services Program Manager at The Center.

The survey response deadline will go through July 31, and they’d like to get as many responses as possible, so tell your friends and family members. You can also email the team with questions and concerns at [email protected].

A tribute to George Michael’s life and works is heading to San Diego. (Courtesy Quatro Entertainment)

GEORGE MICHAEL’S STORY COMING TO BALBOA THEATRE

Tickets for “The Life & Music of George Michael,” a concert-style show featuring his four decades of music are now available for a performance that will take place Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the historic Balboa Theatre, downtown.

“This event honors George Michael’s career and will be a celebration for his fans,” said producer Ralph Schmidtke of Quatro Entertainment in a press release. “Over the years, George’s popularity has continued to grow and ‘The Life & Music of George Michael’ will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love.”

The show chronicles Michael’s blockbuster career as he rose to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and became an MTV sensation with his 1987 solo album, “Faith.” Michael, who passed away in 2016, had led a public life that was full of headline-making news; from his provocative music video hits, his lawsuit of Sony over stifling contracts, to his sexual orientation and even scandalous arrests throughout his career, was beloved until his death and his music continues to be popular. To learn more about this show or to buy tickets, visit bit.ly/LifeAndMusicOfGMSanDiego.

CITY BALLET SURPASSES GOAL

Under the phrase “30 by 30,” City Ballet vowed to raise $30,000 by June 30, for its Summer of Dance series. The first $15,000 raised was matched, dollar-for-dollar, and they even surpassed the needed amount. While not eligible for the match, the more money they raised, the better they can showcase their summer programs.

Resident Choreographer Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoffrey Gonzalez will premiere their new works at the all new Epstein Family Amphitheater, on the UC San Diego campus in La Jolla. Native San Diegan and City Ballet dance artist Bian Heil will also be debuting his first-ever ballet choreographed for City Ballet.

Shows are Friday, July 14, at 8 pm and Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm. Tickets are $39 and $59. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit cityballet.org.

LOCAL MEDIA OUTLETS RECEIVE GRANTS

The California State Library has awarded a total of $8.1 million in grants for 12-month projects to 63 ethnic media outlets that serve communities who experience hate crimes. Two of those media organizations are in San Diego: Rage Monthly, a local entertainment magazine for the LGBTQ communities of San Diego, Palm Springs and Los Angeles; and Warren Communications, dba San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper. The Los Angeles Blade, one of LA’s LGBTQ outlets, was also awarded a grant.

According to a press release announcing the awards, the California State Library, established in 1850, “is the central reference and research library for state government and the legislature. In addition to acting as a steward of California’s history, the State Library is investing nearly $500 million to modernize and renovate the state’s 1,127 local libraries, bringing the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to every California child under the age of 5, and building a statewide eBook library with diverse titles in 80 languages.”

A total of $6 million was granted in 2022 to 50 ethnic media outlets. The projects required offer funding for specialized reporters, fellowships, internships, news briefings, roundtables, community gatherings, digital and social media content, etc. Ethnic media outlets awarded include those serving California’s Latino, Black, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Native American, Arab, Slavic and LGBTQ communities. For more information about the grant process and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library project, visit library.ca.gov.