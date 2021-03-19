Infamous San Diego Pageant Will Benefit The Center’s Emergency Services and Support Local Drag Performers & Service Workers Impacted By The COVID-19 Pandemic

Organizers have announced a virtual and reimagined 2021 Tantrums & Tiaras REWIND will take place on Saturday, March 20. A pre-show event will begin at 5pm followed by the airing of Tantrums & Tiaras on The Center’s Facebook page or Tantrums & Tiaras Facebook page . This annual drag pageant will include a new format that allows everyone to attend and participate in this uniquely San Diegan “fun-raiser.”

Thanks to an incredible professional recording of last year’s event, Tantrums & Tiaras 2020 will be broadcast live streamed online so everyone can participate in this special night.

“For so many, Tantrums & Tiaras is a not-to-be missed, annual community event – and 2021 promises to be equally entertaining,” said Ian Johnson, director of development for The San Diego LGBT Community Center, which produces the event. “As you enjoy the hilarious antics of some of San Diego’s most fun bar personalities competing for the coveted Tantrums & Tiara’s crown, you’ll also be supporting two critical efforts to help our community members impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This year, we’re proud to announce that donations to this event will benefit both The Center’s Emergency Services and local drag performers and service workers who’ve lost so much income due to COVID-19 closures,” Johnson said. “With that in mind, please donate today at thecentersd.org/events/tantrums . and attend the event on Saturday, March 20, 2021. You’ll have a great night and will truly be supporting our community members who are in need during this time.”

The recorded broadcast of Tantrums & Tiaras 2020 is hosted by local legend Babette Schwartz and was organized in collaboration with MO’s Universe. The night features several talented and courageous contestants including Richard Trinidad from insideOUT, Patrick Holihan from Urban MOs, Paul Zaldivar from Flicks, Lawrence Brown from Baja Betty’s, Erik Benson from #1 on Fifth, and Andres Valdes from RICH’S.

For more information or to donate, visit thecentersd.org/events/tantrums . For more information regarding this year’s Tantrums & Tiaras event or to donate and support, please contact Ian Johnson at ijohnson@thecentersd.org or (619) 227-2324.



The San Diego Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Community Center, Inc., (d.b.a., The Center) is one of the largest and most vibrant LGBTQ community centers in the nation. Functioning as the San Diego LGBTQ community’s anchor organization, The Center is led by an 11-member board of directors, employs more than 70 paid staff, and utilizes more than 1,200 community volunteers to achieve its twin goals of promoting LGBTQ health/wellness and human rights. The Center provides targeted programs and services to the full diversity of the San Diego LGBTQ community, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, transgender, nonbinary, immigrant, and HIV communities to the betterment of our entire San Diego region. Last year, The Center provided more than 87,000 direct service visits to San Diego community members, and through its events, activities, and advocacy, touched the lives of thousands more.