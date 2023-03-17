The new Sand, Stars and Guitars Concert Series continues in April with Tony® award winning actor and singer/songwriter Levi Kreis. The series, which is presented by the Palm Springs Cultural Center and the Bluegrass Standard Magazine, began last month with the classic Bluegrass band SPECIAL CONSENSUS. Now it takes a turn towards country music and the American theatre with Kreis.

Levi Kreis, who was a prodigy piano player, classical composer and singer/songwriter, aspired to sing gospel music, right up until he was outed as a gay man. That event, which had to have been devastating at the time, actually changed his life for the better, because he decided on an impulse to attend an open call audition for Rent – no headshot, no resume – and ended up being cast as Roger in the Broadway national tour.

Today, Levi Kreis is an out gay man. He is also an award-winning musician with ten albums. His credits also include Broadway (RENT, HADESTOWN, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET) as well as film (DON’T LET GO, A VERY SORDID WEDDING, THE DIVIDE). His music is featured on television (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES, SONS OF ANARCHY, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE).

“We are thrilled to have Levi Kries join us for the Sand, Stars and Guitars Concert Series,” said Michael C. Green, Executive Director of the Palm Springs Cultural Center. “His music is already well-known to many people in Palm Springs, so he was really a natural addition to the series.”

The Levi Kreis concert will take place at 8pm on Wednesday, April 5th at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. Tickets start at $45 for general seating with an exceptionally limited number of VIP tickets available at $75 for an intimate meet and greet with the artist. Buy tickets online at psculturalcenter.org, or on Eventbrite.