Forty years after holding its first conference in San Diego, InterPride General Meeting and World Conference 2023 is returning to San Diego on Oct. 25-29, at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, downtown, located at 910 Broadway Circle.

Hosted by San Diego Pride, the four-day event will include workshops, networking, caucuses, plenaries, receptions, meetings and a huge gala event with dinner and a reception. The Westin has since sold out for the week of InterPride, and the overflow hotel is the Westgate, located across the street from the Westin on Broadway.

At time of publication, the various workshops offered had not yet been detailed, but some of the breakout sessions include caucuses for seniors, small Prides, those living with HIV, women-specific, BIPOC, bisexual, trans and gender-non-conforming, etc. Networking events for larger and mid-size Pride organizations as well as regional meetings, and spaces for sober attendees and those who need quiet time will also be offered.

According to their website (interpride.org), InterPride’s Mission is to “Achieve legal, social, and cultural equity for SOGIESC communities (sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics) through the Pride movement.”

Members of InterPride can include any LGBTQIA+ organization that “produces Pride or Pride-like events” for their community.

“Whether it’s a parade, march, rally, festival, arts festival, cultural activity or event, we want to provide a warm and inclusive space for people of all sexual identities – Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, and/or other emerging sexual identities,” InterPride states on their website.

Prices for the four-day conference are $375 until Sept. 30, and will be $415 thereafter. Those who just want to attend the social events (receptions and the gala) are $200. Note: Non-members will pay $50 above the current registration rate.

Attendees will be in town at the same time as Hillcrest’s big Halloween event, “Nightmare on Normal Street,” which takes place after the Interpride Gala on Saturday, Oct. 26. Free shuttle services will be provided from the Westin Hotel to Hillcrest, and attendance to the Nightmare on Normal festivities will also be free for attendees.

InterPride also offers a variety of grants to organizations around the world. To review their grant programs, visit interpride.org/grants. For more information about InterPride, visit sdpride.org/interpride.

