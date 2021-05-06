America’s Finest City Softball League (AFCSL), San Diego’s largest sports organization by and for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, celebrated its 40th anniversary Sunday, April 18, at the Santee Sportsplex with an opening ceremony. The event included an official city proclamation, presented by San Diego City Council President Jennifer Campbell (District 2) and City Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn (District 3), who also tossed out the ceremonial first pitch.

“Our league started 40 years ago because our community needed a place where they could express their love of sports where they felt safe,” said Joel Trambley, AFCSL open section commissioner and former chair of the San Diego Human Relations Commission. “The world was a different place in 1981. That we get to be here 40 years later, joined by Council President Campbell and Council President Pro Tem Whitburn, celebrating the legacy of those women and men who were brave enough to carve this league out for us to enjoy four decades later is an honor.”

While COVID-19 wiped out almost all of the league’s season in 2020 under strict state-mandated safety protocols, AFCSL was very careful planning this reopening, and its entire season, to comply with federal, state, county and city guidelines.

“We are happy to be able to play softball again while staying within state guidelines and keeping our participants as safe as possible,” said Jessica Sica, AFCSL women+ section commissioner. “In addition to keeping them safe physically with our safety protocols, we are extremely excited to be able to help contribute to their mental health by facilitating the start of the season. It represents hope and a return of something we love. It’s a chance to feel a sense of normalcy again.”

In addition to the proclamation and ceremonial first pitch, the event also included a pledge of allegiance led by two AFCSL Hall of Fame inductees, the national anthem sung a cappella by a USA Softball umpire, a moment of reflection to remember those lives lost during the pandemic and song of remembrance, “Over the Rainbow,” sung by an AFCSL player. Also included was a brief history of the league, including why it was necessary to change the name to “AFCSL” from the “San Diego Gay Softball League” in 1985. (Spoiler alert: The league could not rent fields and someone once showed up with a gun!)

“After losing almost our entire season last year, we are thrilled to be back on the field,” Trambley continued. “COVID-19 has been a challenge to every facet of our community. Many of our softball family have lost loved ones, jobs, and have been pushed to the breaking point. That, as much as anything, is why we’re going to be celebrating our return. Our league and our players have been through a lot and this event celebrates our community and its resiliency.”

“Softball is about more than hits and runs,” Sica echoed. “Because the AFCSL is specifically by and for the LGBTQ community and our allies, our league is about community. It’s about friends and family. As part of a community that can sometimes feel very isolated, especially over the past year, it’s important we celebrate the fact that our league has been an intersection for our community for 40 years. We’ve been a connecting point for people to find their tribes. I’m sure that, on every one of our 30 teams, you’ll find at least a few players who found their chosen family on these fields.”

Founded in 1981 with just four teams, America’s Finest City Softball League has grown to be San Diego’s largest league by and for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in San Diego County, with nearly 30 teams and 400 players. To learn more, visit their website at AFCSL.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.