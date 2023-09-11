San Diego Pride’s Youth Leadership Academy 2023 will take place Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 am – 5 pm at San Diego City College, located at 1313 Park Blvd.

The annual academy, which is open to LGBTQ youth, young adults, parents, and those working with LGBTQ youth, is described by organizers as “a fun, inclusive and intense academy that includes historic context, LGBTQ resource education, organizing skills, panel discussions, and team-building activities that inform and motivate participants to be successful in all they do.”Organizers state that the academy was created to bring LGBTQ youth from across the region together to educate, engage, and inspire the next generation of LGBTQ leaders. To learn more or register, visit bit.ly/3Pi9y9k.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article and hope you will also consider supporting our independent news organization. LGBTQ San Diego County News is one of California’s last LGBTQ print newspapers. But we are in danger of going out of print. During times of crisis, celebration, and mourning, crucial information about our community comes from local reporters and writers. LGBTQ San Diego County News needs your help and support in order to continue printing.

Please consider supporting LGBTQ+ San Diego County News. We are one of just five California based LGBTQ+ newspapers that are still in print. Donate. Subscribe. And if you have a business that’s able to, advertise with us. Your support is critical to sustaining the dedicated journalists serving our communities.

Our local LGBTQ+ newspaper helps keep us safer. We keep an eye on city hall, on corruption, and shady business practices. Together we can ensure our local news is covered for years to come.

-Eddie Reynoso, Publisher