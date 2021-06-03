Every year, San Diego Pride accepts nominations from the community for the annual presentations of the Spirit of Stonewall Awards. The awards recognize individuals who contribute significantly to the LGBTQ community through their leadership, activism, and fundraising efforts.

In addition to posting the bios and photos of our awardees on our website and announcing them at the rally, we will be hosting live interactive Q&A sessions with each of our awardees after Pride weekend. We want each of you to get to know these activists and organizations on a deeper level. We hope you watch and engage so you can learn, connect, support, donate, and find other meaningful ways to take part in the LGBTQ social justice movement.

San Diego’s first rally was held in 1975. The Spirit of Stonewall Rally is a time to recognize and honor leaders who are working hard to preserve our gains and meet the many challenges still facing our community. It is a time for us to honor our origins, celebrate those who are leading the way, and call our community to action around some of our movement’s most pressing issues.

San Diego Pride is honored to recognize the following individuals and organizations as our 2021 awardees:

Champion of Pride – Dwayne Crenshaw

Community Grand Marshal – Moe Girton

Stonewall Service Award – San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition

Inspirational Relationship – Jamie Arangure & Frannya Tuchman

Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award – Matt Morrow

Stonewall Philanthropy Award – The Burgess Family

Community Service – Ana Laura

Light of Pride – Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition

Friend of Pride – County of San Diego Board of Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher

Even in the face of a global pandemic, we will bring the Spirit of Stonewall Rally to our community.

When: Friday, July 16, 2021, 6 PM – 7 PM

Where: Hillcrest Pride Flag, 1500 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103