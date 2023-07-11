San Diego Pride: 2023 Event Guide for July 8th – 10th

SATURDAY, JULY 8

SHE FEST

12-6 pm

Hillcrest Pride Flag, Normal Street and University Avenue

She Fest delivers empowering and accessible programming and content that centers 2SLGBT+ women, nonbinary people, and people who find community with these identities, creates opportunities to connect 2SLGBT+ small businesses to new audiences; facilitates social events that bring people together; and invests in and celebrates the volunteer leadership of She Fest committee members. Our year-round efforts culminate in an annual flagship event that brings over 4,000 of our community members together to kick off San Diego Pride’s week in July.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Rick & Benny’s Ninth Annual Pride Happy Hour

6-8 pm | Free, 21+

The Loft, 3610 University Ave., Hillcrest

This event was created nearly a decade ago to honor all the industry individuals who work so hard throughout Pride week and weekend, to give them a night of their own.