San Diego Pride: 2023 Event Guide for July 17th

(Courtesy)

Pride Cleanup

Bankers Hill is an historic Uptown community to the west of Balboa Park.

The Bankers Hill Community Group (BHCG) was established in 2011 to provide a voice for and enhance the quality of life in Bankers Hill by supporting actions and events that benefit the community.

For the past seven years, San Diego Pride and BHCG have worked together in several ways. BHCG provides volunteers to help with areawide cleanup during and after the annual Pride Festival. Each year, Pride pays BHCG for each volunteer hour to an agreed upon maximum dollar amount. This has become the main source of funding supporting BHCG’s community enhancement efforts.

SD Pride also generously provides volunteers to BHCG to help with serving at some of the monthly Sunday lunches at the Bankers Hill Clubhouse, which is owned by the San Diego Indoor Sports Club and was built in the 1940’s to provide a gathering place for people with disabilities. Today, it still serves that function and also has become an attractive venue for weddings and other special events, including the monthly BHCG meetings.

SD Pride has become a wonderful and valued partner of BHCG. Their support has been invaluable and their work is both admired and appreciated.

For this year’s Pride Festival, about 50 BHCG volunteers will serve over 200 hours to assemble, distribute, set up, monitor and maintain 120 trash and recycle receptacles throughout the area.

Anyone who would like to help with this year’s “cleanup” should contact Jeanne Rawlings at [email protected]. BHCG looks forward to partnering with SD Pride for many years to come.

F*#K Pride Monday at Gossip Grill

Open to Close | 1220 University Ave. Hillcrest

All day Happy Hour. Industry day, 50 percent off for all Hillcrest Industry.