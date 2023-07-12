San Diego Pride: 2023 Event Guide for July 15th

Pride 5K Run + Walk

Pre-race 6:45 am | $49 (before July 15) $59 day of

Centre Street and University Avenue, Hillcrest

The event, sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union, raises funds that directly benefit the local LGBTQ+ community. Event organizers invite runners and walkers to dress up in their best rainbow swag to celebrate and show their support for the San Diego LGBTQ+ community, and for those who aren’t able to join in person and still want to support, virtual race options are available. In 2022, a record setting 1,700 runners and walkers from around the world participated.

“The Pride 5K means so much to us and to our community,” said Andy Kleinke, member of the Front Runners & Walkers of San Diego. “All proceeds go back to important causes in our community – and it’s a great way to warm up for the Pride Parade.”

“Supporting the local community is important to Mission Fed – and we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental to a vibrant, relevant and growing credit union movement,” said Debra Schwartz, president and CEO of Mission Fed. “Supporting our LGBTQ+ community through the Pride 5K is just one of the many ways Mission Fed shows up.” To register visit pride5k.run.

Equality California Happy Hour

3-6 pm | GA $20 (two drinks, appetizers) VIP $30 (three drinks, apps)

Barrel & Board, 1027 University Ave., Hillcrest

Equality California brings the voices of LGBTQ+ people and allies to institutions of power in California and across the United States. We advance civil rights and social justice by inspiring, advocating, and mobilizing through an inclusive movement that works tirelessly on behalf of those we serve.

“This Pride season feels different than others, we are not only celebrating but protesting,” said Jorge Reyes Salinas, EC communications director. “We’re igniting a revolution inspired by the spirit of change and community that fueled the earliest LGBTQ+ civil rights protests, including those at Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco and The Black Cat in Los Angeles, both of which predated the landmark 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City.

“We are facing an alarming wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the nation, with more than 500 bills that seek to discriminate against our community, including already vulnerable populations like transgender youth,” Salinas continued. “It is crucial that we unite to celebrate our identities and boldly speak out against discrimination and hate.

“Our Pride Parties give the LGBTQ+ community and allies the opportunity to celebrate safely while joining the fight for LGBTQ+ rights through Equality California’s efforts. It’s a Revolution of Love.”

Bahia Pride Cruise on the William D. Evans sternwheeler boat

Boarding 8:50 pm cruise is 9 pm-12:30 am | $40 each with group discounts

998 West Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay

Evans Hotels (who own The Bahia, The Catamaran and The Lodge at Torrey Pines) invite you to celebrate Pride in a different way by boarding the William D. Evans sternwheeler boat and take a party cruise around Mission Bay. There will be live DJs spinning music, dancing, a cash bar with rainbow drinks and other specials, tray-passed appetizers and other snacks, stunning panoramic views of Mission Bay, and a photo booth to help you remember the evening. Hotel parking is reserved for hotel guests, but the Bahia is offering complimentary parking for attendees at Ventura Cove. Outside food and beverages will not be permitted and the cruise is weather permitting. Must be 21+ with a valid photo ID. Tickets are $40 each but groups will be offered a substantial discount (4 – $120, 6 – $160). To learn more and purchase your tickets, visit bit.ly/42p9xUB.

Chris Vance presents Furrageous

9 pm – 2 am | $50 GA at the door

Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy

This is a takeover of Music Box, a three-level entertainment and restaurant venue in Little Italy. The three different VIP experiences are already all sold out as of press time. Your GA ticket will get you beefy go-gos, access to a full menu, DJ Jon Williams, great acoustics, outdoor patios, light shows, and a clothing check will be available. ** Limited general admission available at door, subject to capacity limits.

“Pride is a time to celebrate all of our LGBTQ+ lives, all we’ve overcome, the wins we have achieved, and the rights our LGBTQ+ pioneers started paving 50+ years ago,” Chris Vance, producer of Bear Night, subWOOFer and Furrageous, said. “However, this year feels like a wake-up call for not resting on our laurels, as our fight is not over. We should celebrate Pride bigger than ever to show our cities, states, country, and the world that the LGBTQ+ community is still here; we are more vital than ever and will continue to stand up and fight for our rights, inclusion, and equality.”