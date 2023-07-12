San Diego Pride: 2023 Event Guide for Friday, July 14th

Finger Me Friday at Gossip Grill

Open to Close | $10 cover starting at 5 pm

1220 University Ave. Hillcrest

Finger Me Friday is a Queer Woman Dance Party and Corday will perform from 6-9 pm inside the Dance Club.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally and Awards

6-7 pm | Free

Pride Flag, Normal Street and University Avenue

Launch 2023 (Benzon/Ferbal)

6-10 pm | Burnham House, Hillcrest

Get your tickets now for The Rob Benzon / Dan Ferbal Foundation’s Launch 2023 party, held at the Historic Burnham House in the heart of Hillcrest. Start off your Pride weekend by giving back to our fellow brothers and sisters while having a great time doing so. Show the love. For more information and tickets to this exclusive party, visit robbenzon.org or email [email protected].

Chris Vance presents SubWOOFer

9 pm-2 am | $30 GA at the door

The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest

Kick off San Diego Pride at The Merrow in the heart of Hillcrest at our 8th annual SubWOOFer! Cruise, dance, and get into some shenanigans with the friendliest, sexiest crowd in town. Sweat it out on the dance floor with DJ Jon Williams and our beefy go-go’s! Enjoy outdoor bars, Fim-Fim’s hot dogs, burgers, and lumpia! Coat check is available.

Rainbow Roller Rave

9 pm-2 am | $30 GA

Andaz Hotel, 600 F Street, downtown

This is part of the Andaz QueerTopia weekend takeover! Presented by Hawt Mess and Fever Dream out of Los Angeles, these lovely ladies are moving into four ballrooms at the hotel and turning one into a neon glow in the dark roller rink extravaganza! Bring your own roller skates or use theirs for free. Other rooms include a multi-room dance party, bars, a queer vendor village, 3D photo booth, and great DJs, including Von Kiss, Friidae, Goodboy, DJPanda, Marzz, Lotus and more. The roller rink party is an 18 and up event. To access other areas, you must be 21+. To get tickets, visit bit.ly/3reBDVE.