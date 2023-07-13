San Diego Pride: 2023 Event Guide for Thursday, July 13th

Thrive: The San Diego Women’s Chorus

7-9 pm | $20-$25

First Unitarian Universalist Church, 298 W. Arbor Dr.SDWC will perform its annual pride concert at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego. Thrive, under the direction of Kathleen Hansen, will be an evening of music featuring songs to encourage social change and other musical selections. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for youth (3-18 years old), seniors, people with disabilities and the military. For more information and tickets, visit sdwc.org/event/thrive-2023.