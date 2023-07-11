San Diego Pride: 2023 Event Guide for Tuesday, July 11th

Art & Education at Lamda Archives

6:30-8:30 pm | Clark Cabaret at Lambda Archives, 404 Park Blvd., University Heights

A 30-minute educational presentation on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in San Diego (including University Heights) followed by a hands-on arts and crafts social activity. Come kick off Pride Week in University Heights!

University Heights Community Association and Lambda Archives of San Diego are joining forces to bring the neighborhood a night of art and history.

This is a free, all-ages event. Lambdaarchives.org | uhca.org

Pride & Seek – the Queer Comedy Show

Doors 7 pm Show 8 pm | Cover $18, plus 2 item minimum

Mic Drop Comedy, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

Come kick off your Pride with COMEDY! Headliner is River Butcher

The supporting lineup includes Sarah Hyland, Alex Vo, Cassidy Stains, Brandon Potter, and Ray Earl. Promocode: QUEERCODE for $5 off. For more info, visit micdropcomedy.com/shows/224528.