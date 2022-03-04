It’s time to channel your inner leprechaun as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Viejas! Hosted by Strawberry Corncakes and featuring Adonyss Illuzion, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Ongina and Kimora Blac. Don’t forget to dance the night away with DJ PurFlo after the show. The event is 21+, tickets are $25 advance and $30 at door. Doors open at 7pm and show starts promptly at 8pm.

American Sign Language interpretation services can be arranged for this event with at least one week of advance notice. We will provide reserved seating for those who use ASL interpreters and those with accessibility needs in the first row by request. The venue is accessible to all mobility devices. All-gender, mobility-device-accessible restrooms are available at the venue. For any other accommodation needs, please email accessibility@sdpride.org one week before the event.

San Diego Pride is excited to provide a variety of options for people to come together in ways that feel comfortable, healthy, and safe. We ask each individual to review the guidelines and setting for this event in order to assess their own comfortability with attendance. Don’t forget to wear green.

We spoke with Entertainment Director Gardenia Partridge to get the 411 on this fantastic partnership and event.

Give us some history on the San Diego Pride and Viejas Casino partnership. How long have they been a sponsor of pride?

Viejas Resort & Casino has been a supporter of Pride since 2019 providing not only sponsorship, but audio-visual equipment and expertise. In addition, throughout the pandemic they have shown their dedication to the LGBTQ community by pivoting support to match our needs throughout those unprecedented times.

The event series at Viejas from what we understand gives all the profits back to Pride and its programs. Is this correct?

Viejas generously donates their venue and equipment to host San Diego Pride’s events. Pride utilizes the proceeds from those events to help fund our year-round programming, education, and advocacy. It is a perfect example of a sponsor showing up in word and deed to support the community. Our organization has been so grateful for their continued partnership.

What has been the response to the Viejas shows?

The attendees have enjoyed the showcase featuring local LGBTQIA Drag and guest performers at Viejas Resort & Casino. Our local Drag community has really flourished with their eccentric performances for each show. It’s been really exciting to see each artist’s growth since the pandemic.

What can people who are traveling to see a show expect?

Each and every show is carefully curated to provide attendees with a talent-filled night of music, dancing, and magical entertainment. Expect to be enthralled by the dress, delighted by the numbers, and intoxicated by the ambiance. Stay after the show and dance the night away with a live DJ, and try your luck at the casino downstairs.

What do you guys have prepared for the Saint Patrick’s Day Extravaganza?

For our St. Patrick’s show in the Oak ballroom, we have RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens Kimora Blac from Season Nine and Ongina, with supporting talent from Adonyss Illuzion and Strawberry Corncakes. DJ PurFlo (Number on Fifth Avenue) closing the night with all your favorite dance hits.

Can you give us the dates for the other shows at Viejas?

April 15th

May 27th

June 17th

Anything else our readers should know?