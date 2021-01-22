Including interviews with LGBTQ artists about their work. Join our on-line live audience February 12, 2021 at 2:PM PST

CALL FOR ARTISTS!

Deadline: January 29, 2021

Call Title: Art of Pride; Love in Art

Focus: How “love” is portrayed in the works of selected LGBTQ artists. “Love” may include familial, romantic, erotic etc.

Fee: No submission fee.

Technical requirements: Artists must have access to Zoom or other on-line conference sharing programs and the tech to operate them. Artists should have quality photo files of the art they wish to include in their presentation. Technical assistance is available.

Exhibition period: One hour recorded and live on-line presentations February 12, 2021, time to be determined.

Artists will be recorded in a 7-10 minute video of themselves discussing their work and its relation to any of the above mentioned “love” and the use of “love” as a theme in art in general.

Artists must be available via on-line conference on February 12, 2021. This could be audio if audio-video is not possible that day.

How to become involved: Send your name, contact info, short art CV and up to 10 images you want to include in your presentation. Include a statement of how you see “love” in your work. Send to artofpride@gmail.com no later than January 29, 2021. Submissions may be closed when our jurors have selected 4 featured artists and alternates.

Art of Pride will share the video and selections from it on the Pride web site and in social media to further promote the artists and their work.

Open to artists worldwide.

Art of Pride live and in person events are generally open to nude and erotic art. However, because we are using public platforms – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube – those companies have standards and that forbid nudes (particularly penises) and erotic art. Violating those standards could lead to Art of Pride and Pride being banned from those platforms. This could be a focus of a future show.

This is a joint activity of San Diego Art of Pride and San Diego Pride. We thank Pride for their continued support of cultural events and our community.