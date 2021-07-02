Pride comes back this year with plenty of events to enjoy

We are all excited that San Diego Pride is here with plenty of events to attend, whether in person or virtually. This year you can check out the Art Exhibit on Friday, July 9th, be part of the Resilient Community March on Sunday, July 11, the Hillcrest Block Party Friday and Saturday, July 16th and 17th and so many others. One event that will bring some fun and fabulous entertainment is Pride at the Park at Viejas Casino with a special performance by the fantastic Gottmik from Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Coco Montrese from Season 5 and All Stars 2, And Kylie Sonique Love from Season 2 and currently airing in All Stars Season 6. Get all the day-by-day schedule and get to know some of the honorees, performers and events more in depth.

San Diego Pride 2021 Schedule

Pride: Together Again Art Exhibition – Friday, July 9, 2021, 6pm | San Diego Pride

You are invited to attend the 2021 Art of Pride – Pride: Together Again art opening on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the San Diego Pride Office, 3620 30th Street in North Park.

This is a live, in-person, on-site exhibition of the works of LGBTQ artists and their allies celebrating The Spirit of our Resilient LGBTQ Community. This is a free event hosted by Art of Pride and San Diego Pride.

She Fest – Saturday, July 10, 2021, 1 – 6pm | Hillcrest Flag Pole

Join She Fest for its annual flagship event that kicks off San Diego’s LGBTQ+ Pride Week. This year we’re serving up a hybrid event filled with virtual content and in-person experiences for San Diego’s LGBTQ+ women and non-binary folks. Catch our virtual livestream on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 11 – 2 p.m. and come visit us in-person from 1 – 6 p.m. at our new home at the Hillcrest Flagpole (Normal Street between Lincoln and University). Enjoy live music, activities, LGBTQ+ vendors and community groups, workshops, interviews, and more all day on July 10, 2021.

Pride Ride – Saturday, July 10, 2021, 6 – 8:30pm | Hillcrest Pride Flag

This event is hosted by the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition.

The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition is inviting the community to join them for their upcoming in-person and outdoor start of the San Diego Pride Week celebratory bike ride. Everyone is welcome regardless of their skill level or abilities. It’s a fun casual Pride ride.

Bring your own bicycle, helmet, mask and lights. They will be riding bikes (scooters, skateboards, etc.) and the route is approximately 10 miles. There will be social stops along the way. They request that you respect your fellow riders and protect each other by wearing a face mask on the ride.

They will be selling some Women+ on Wheels socks and other branded items to participants. A percentage of the sales will be donated to San Diego Pride.

Resilient Community March – Sunday, July 11, 2021, 10:30am | 6th & Upas Street in Balboa Park

Rather than our typical Pride Parade which would start in Hillcrest’s Pride Plaza and travel down to Balboa Park, this year we will meet in Balboa Park and march into Hillcrest. We invite you to join us for this march to reconnect after a year of isolation, and to bring your best Prideful attire, flags, protest signs, and messages of hope and resilience. At the conclusion of the march, we hope you will support our local LGBTQ-owned businesses, restaurants, bars, staff, servers, bartenders, DJs, and Drag Queens.

SDEBA Pride Business Mixer – Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 5:30 – 7:30pm| 142 University Ave. #100

This event is hosted by San Diego Equality Business Association.

After an 18-month hiatus the San Diego Equality Business Association is pleased to announce the return of in-person events. Join them for their time-honored annual Pride Mixer at InsideOUT presented by their friends at US Bank. Bring your business cards and prepare to greet your fellow Members face-to-face once again. Attire: Pride Festive!

Virtual SDMA+ Amber St. James: Art is a Drag – Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 6pm | Online

This event is hosted by San Diego Museum of Art.

Enjoy this electrifying video performance by Amber St. James—writer, activist, drag queen, and self-described “Proud queer glamazon icon” as they bring their high-energy combination of dance, drama, and joyful self-expression to the Museum.

The Virtual SDMA+ Amber St. James online performance will be shared on The San Diego Museum of Art YouTube channel.

Virtual SDMA+ are unique online experiences offered by The San Diego Museum of Art in collaboration with other local arts institutions to inspire a robust appreciation of the arts and a deeper exploration of the SDMA permanent collection. Learn more about Virtual SDMA+ programming.

Light up the Cathedral – Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 7pm | 2728 6th

You are invited to join LGBTQ Faith Leaders and Faithful at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Join Dean Penny Bridges and other Faith Leaders as we gather together, in person to celebrate our faith and resilience and remember those we have lost in the past year. Joining us for Light up the Cathedral 2021 will be Erica Pinto, Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman who will offer a Kumeyaay Land Acknowledgment and Ral Christman Jr., who will perform a traditional Kumeyaay blessing. Music will also be provided by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and the San Diego Queer Youth Chorus. After the service the Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colors.

True Colors Revue – Thursday, July 15, 2021, 6pm | InsideOUT 1642 University Ave. #100

Join us as Paris Sukomi Max’s True Colors Revue returns for Pride week! After over a year apart, your most fierce and fabulous local drag queens are reuniting to help us all celebrate Pride in bold, bright, and beautiful style.

We’re bringing all the glitz, glam, and joy of the San Diego Pride Festival Stonewall Main Stage True Colors show to our gorgeous urban oasis insideOUT.

Tickets are available by maximum seating capacity per table only at a rate of $25 per seat and $100 VIP packages sponsored by Veuve Clicquot are available to add on to any table and include: 1 chilled bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and seasonal Charcuterie Board [a $160 value]

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Show starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Please arrive early to ensure time for seating and service.

Bring your ones to tip your queens safely with our mason tip jars at each table. Staff will also be on hand to help provide you with change. 100% of the proceeds from this show will go to support San Diego Pride’s year-round education & advocacy programs.

Pride RUN 5K: Front Runners & Walkers – Friday, July 16 – 18, 2021 | Online

Time to mark your virtual calendars for this year’s fun, wacky, and rainbow-rific virtual Pride 5K Run & Walk!

The 2021 Pride 5K Run & Walk will be a highlight of the annual Pride Week festivities. Last year, despite the pandemic, more than 1,300 runners and walkers, from around the world, participated and raised $24,000 for our charity partners; join with fellow community members and help us raise even more this year. 2021 will again be virtual so you can complete your 5K wherever you choose.

What you need to know:

WHO – All are invited! Runners and walkers

WHAT – Dress up in your best rainbow swag, print our event bib, and run or walk and share your activity with us on social media

WHEN – July 16-18, 2021

WHERE – Anywhere in the world! Hike, take a beach walk, run around the park… get creative and find a path that excites you!

WHY – Every year, funds raised at the San Diego Pride 5K generate significant donations for our charity partners – The LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride.

Pride Block Party – Friday, July 16, 2021, 2pm | Hillcrest Flag Pole

The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party will return to Pride Plaza to kick-off San Diego Pride weekend in July, 2021. The event celebrates the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community.

2-5pm – “Pride-day” Happy hour // Blow off work and get a jump on your Pride weekend at our massive neighborhood beer garden under the Pride Flag!

5-7pm – Spirit of Stonewall Rally // Hosted by San Diego Pride. This rally reminds us of what we’ve accomplished and what work there is still to do!

7-11pm – Dance Party // Dance the night away under the massive Hillcrest Pride Flag to local DJs and Drag Queens.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally – Friday, July 16, 2021, 5-7pm | Hillcrest Flag Pole

San Diego’s first rally was held in 1975. The Spirit of Stonewall Rally is a time to recognize and honor leaders who are working hard to preserve our gains and meet the many challenges still facing our community. It is a time for us to honor our origins, celebrate those who are leading the way, and call our community to action around some of our movement’s most pressing issues.

Hosted by the Hillcrest Business Association and held in conjunction with the annual Pride of Hillcrest Block Party, this year’s rally will be a scaled back, in-person event and streaming online.

SPIRIT OF STONEWALL AWARDS

Every year, San Diego Pride accepts nominations from the community for the annual presentations of the Spirit of Stonewall Awards. The awards recognize individuals who contribute significantly to the LGBTQ community through their leadership, activism, and fundraising efforts.

Speakers:

Indigenous LGBTQ2S+ Resilience: Chairwoman Erica Pinto

& Vice Chairwoman Wendy Schlater

Trans Inclusion in Sports: Paulo Batista and Mack Goehring

LGBTQ+ Freedom is Religious Freedom: Very Rev. Penny Bridges

LGBTQ+ API Resilience: Alex Villafuerte

Keynote – Resilient Justice: National City Councilmember Marcus Bush

Awardees:

Champion of Pride – Dwayne Crenshaw

Community Grand Marshal – Moe Girton

Friend of Pride – Nathan Fletcher

Inspirational Relationship – Frannya Tuchman & Jamie Arangure

Stonewall Philanthropy – Burgess Family

Stonewall Service – San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition

Community Service – Ana Laura Martinez

Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture – Matt Morrow

Light of Pride – Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition

Pride Weekend Kickoff BBQ – Friday, July 16, 2021, 6:30-8pm | 3900 Cleveland Ave.

This event is hosted by University Christian Church.

After the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, the University Christian Church (UCC) will be hosting a free Pride BBQ to kickoff Pride Weekend.

For this event, they will also be delivering an affirming message, singing together and celebrating with rainbow communion bread. There will be free parking in their lot for anyone who would like to attend the rally or spend the evening in Hillcrest.

The University Christian Church was the first open and affirming congregation in our tradition in all Southern California and has a rich history of support and solidarity. They hope to see you there!

Pride Live – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 9am | Streaming on Facebook Live & YouTube

Join us for our second virtual Pride celebration showcasing our LGBTQIA+ community organizations, volunteers, leaders, elected officials, businesses, and entertainers that make Pride possible and help us thrive all year, every year.

You’re hosts Jai Rodriguez from Queer Eye and local celebrity Amber St. James are ready to help you kick off your Pride Saturday. Grab some friends, family, support your favorite local LGBTQ-owned businesses, and host your own Pride Party in the comfort of your home as we stream Prideful entertainment, inspiration, and educational content to your TV and mobile devices! Last year, over 300,000 people tuned in to Pride Live from all over the world.

Notable participants

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

Paris Sukomi Max

San Diego Pride Military Department

Jai Rodriguez

Amber St. James

Congressperson Sara Jacobs

Pride Senior Coffee – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 9:30am-12pm | 1080 University Ave. H105

The Fellowship of Older Gays (FOG) and San Diego Pride are partnering for a Senior Coffee Gathering at Coffeentalk (formerly Starbucks) in Hillcrest. All LGBTQ seniors are welcome to come and enjoy a free coffee and snacks as we celebrate being together again in 2021. RSVP: www.sdpride.org/pride

San Diego Black Pride Rooftop Party – Saturday, July 17, 2021, All Day | Solamar San Diego

The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition presents Black Pride! A rooftop pool party and Pride event to rejoice, reunite, and celebrate the beauty of being together again after a year of separation. Enjoy games, performances, and dance the night away!

Pride Youth Picnic – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 11am-3pm | Pioneer Park, Mission Hills

Join the San Diego Pride Youth at Pioneer Park in Mission Hills as they celebrate Pride weekend with a Picnic in the Park! All middle & high school aged youth are welcome. RSVP: www.sdpride.org/pride

Pride at the Park – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 2pm | Viejas Casino & Resort

Pride is your time to celebrate being out and proud in the San Diego sun! Dance the day away at Viejas Casino & Resort’s beautiful Park with your favorite DJs including DJ John Joseph, DJ Kinky Loops, and DJ Taj. The event culminates with incredible performances by Gottmik and more of your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race. After hours DJ PurFlo will help you spin the night away. Your fabulous host for the day is the incredible Jai Rodriguez from Queer Eye. This event is 21+ only.

Pride Block Party – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 2pm | Hillcrest Flag Pole

The Pride of Hillcrest Block Party will return to Pride Plaza to kick-off San Diego Pride weekend in July, 2021. The event celebrates the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community.

2-7pm – Happy hour // Celebrate Pride weekend in our massive neighborhood beer garden under the Pride Flag on the sidewalk!

5-7pm – Drag Brunch // Is there a better way to spend an afternoon than with the Queens of Hillcrest under the Pride Flag?

7-11pm – Dance Party // Dance the night away under the massive Hillcrest Pride Flag to local DJs and Drag Queens.

Pride Block Party features a diverse line up of local and international talent. The festival features a craft cocktail bar and beer garden, food trucks, go-go dancers, DJ’s, dancing, and YOU!

Pride Military Pool Party – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 2pm | Viejas Resort Allure Pool

Attention all LGBTQ Active-Duty Service members and Veterans – you are invited to report to the San Diego Pride Military Department Pool Party on Saturday, July 17 from 1400 to 1700 (2:00 – 5:00 p.m.) hours at the Allure Pool at Viejas Resort and Casino (5000 Willows Road in Alpine).

On hand to MC the party is local drag performer Nadya Symone and providing five-star entertainment is DJ Drew G. Wear your red, white and blue, pink, yellow and green and come celebrate Pride in military style.

This is a free event sponsored by your San Diego Pride Military Department. Please use the RSVP to sign up at www.sdpride.org/pride This event is 21+ only.

Latinx at Mujeres Brew House – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 3pm | 1986 Julian Ave.

Join the San Diego LGBTQ Latinx Coalition in celebrating LGBTQ Latinx Pride 2021 at Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan.

This is a family and dog friendly event featuring performances by DJ Nuyuku, Viva Folklorico and local drag queen stars Raquelita and Barbie Q. The event will also feature a Mercado of local community vendors celebrating Pride with us. Entrance to this event is free and all folks are welcome. Capacity is limited.

Pride in Recovery- Saturday, July 17, 2021, 3-4pm | 3847 Park Blvd.

This event is hosted by the Live and Let Live Alano Club.

Please celebrate recovery with them by joining their community ‘Pride in Recovery’ meeting either In-Person at the Live and Let Alano Club 3847 Park Blvd or virtually via Zoom Meeting ID: 871 7690 4168 Passcode: 3847

Pride at The Hive – Saturday, July 17, 2021, 4pm | 4428 Convoy Street

Join the San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition for Pride at The Hive.

We’re celebrating pride with this family friendly event at The Hive with live entertainment by drag performers Satanna, Luna Naughty, Hung Real Lo and a live performance by Roann. Take a selfie at our photo booth and enjoy Happy Hour pricing provided by The Hive. Let’s support Asian-owned businesses! This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Please use the RSVP to sign up. www.sdpride.org/pride Capacity is limited.

Pride Family Gathering – Sunday, July 18, 2021, 9:30am | 3845 Spring Spring Valley

Join San Diego Pride for a Pride 2021 Family Gathering on Sunday, July 18 from 9:30am – 2:00pm at the San Diego Youth Service Spring Valley campus.

The Pride 2021 Family Gathering is hosted by the San Diego Youth Services in partnership with Families @the Center, PFLAG San Diego, San Diego Pride, TransFamily Support Services and Transforming Families.

Bring the whole LGBTQ family and join us for a fun day of activities and games for all ages. Water and light snacks will be provided. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and pop-up canopy and join us for the day. Clowns and face painting and dancing are included. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

Pride at Deja Brew – Sunday, July 18, 2021, 11am | 2528 University

Join the San Diego Queer APIMEDA Coalition for Pride at Deja Brew where we’ll be enjoying friends, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages. Take a selfie at our photo booth and meet other LGBTQ Asian, Pacific Islander, Middle-Eastern, and Desi folks.

This event is in partnership with Deja Brew. Let’s support Asian-owned businesses! This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Please use the RSVP to sign up at www.sdpride.org/pride Capacity is limited.

True Colors Revue – Sunday, July 18, 2021, 6pm | InsideOUT 1642 University Ave. #100

Join us as Paris Sukomi Max’s True Colors Revue returns for Pride week! After over a year apart, your most fierce and fabulous local drag queens are reuniting to help us all celebrate Pride in bold, bright, and beautiful style.

We’re bringing all the glitz, glam, and joy of the San Diego Pride Festival Stonewall Main Stage True Colors show to our gorgeous urban oasis insideOUT.

Tickets are available by maximum seating capacity per table only at a rate of $25 per seat and $100 VIP packages sponsored by Veuve Clicquot are available to add on to any table and include: 1 chilled bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and seasonal Charcuterie Board [a $160 value]

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Show starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Please arrive early to ensure time for seating and service.

Bring your ones to tip your queens safely with our mason tip jars at each table. Staff will also be on hand to help provide you with change.

100% of the proceeds from this show will go to support San Diego Pride’s year-round education & advocacy programs.

