LGBTQ San Diego County News Publisher, and Rich’s Nightclub employee- Eddie Reynoso injured in incident.

By LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

Just after midnight on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) received several 911 calls reporting a pellet gun being fired out of a vehicle at several LGBTQ nightlife establishments in Hillcrest. About 10 minutes after the initial reports, SDPD was notified of another incident at Rich’s Nightclub (1051 University Avenue).

Rich’s Nightclub is San Diego’s largest and most popular LGBTQ nightlife destination. It is located in the Hillcrest neighborhood, home to many of the area’s LGBTQ businesses and residents.

SDPD and first responders from the San Diego Fire Department responded to the scene and called for an ambulance after a manager at the club requested paramedics, reporting that two nightclub employees and a security guard had been hit with non-lethal projectiles in a drive-by shooting incident. One employee, identified by the club as Eddie Reynoso, was shot in the eye.

Eddie Reynoso is the CEO of MGW (Mom Guess What) Media, LLC, publisher of this publication, LGBTQ San Diego County News. Reynoso also works for Rich’s Nightclub managing the club’s VIP and bottle service program. He was evaluated on scene and transported to Mercy-Scripps Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury to the eye. He was released on Saturday morning and is expected to make a full recovery. Reynoso has worked for Rich’s Nightclub since 2020. He had previously worked at the venue since 2010 as an employee of Hale Media, Inc., a nightlife event production company and publisher of San Diego Gay & Lesbian News and San Diego Pix Magazine.

According to club management, the second employee, who is not being identified by name for privacy reasons, is a nightclub VIP host who was hit on the shoulder and grazed on the face by a fired projectile. The security guard, employed by an outside company contracted to provide club security, was hit in the back of the head and is also not being identified by name. Both were treated and released on the scene for minor injuries by first responders.

Graphic security footage of the incident was captured from multiple angles and shows all three individuals standing near the main entrance to the club. Reynoso is seen hugging and kissing a guest on the cheek just seconds before he and the two others are hit. The video shows the guard and second employee flinch and duck as they are hit. In one video, Reynoso is seen flinching and reaching towards his face as he falls backward to the ground.

LGBTQ San Diego County News has learned through social media reports that at least five LGBTQ establishments were also shot at. All five locations report a non-lethal gun being used. The establishments are The Loft, The Rail, #1 Fifth Avenue, Rich’s Nightclub, and PECS bar which is located just one mile east of Rich’s Nightclub. PECS is officially designated as part of the North Park neighborhood.

According to a statement issued by SDPD, just after midnight on Saturday, May 18, 2024, the department received reports about a pellet gun being fired out of a vehicle at a business on University Avenue.

SDPD’s Western Division is investigating the incident and so far has confirmed two locations: one on University Avenue and another on Fifth Avenue. SDPD is investigating at least two other suspected locations in conjunction with the incident.

Reynoso issued a statement late Saturday night saying he received calls from both San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and incoming San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, expressing concern and assuring him that all available resources are being used to investigate this incident. Lt. Daniel Meyer, one of SDPD’s LGBTQ liaisons, also called to offer support and resources. Reynoso stated, “I have full faith and trust that this event will not go unnoticed.”

“I wish to thank Chief Nisleit and Chief Wahl for SDPD’s swift and effective response. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire management and staff at Rich’s Nightclub, as well as our entire security team, for their care and concern, and for coming to work every day to not only create an environment where we can have fun but also ensure that they are doing all they can to ensure our spaces remain safe for us. I also wish to thank those in our community who have called or texted me today offering emotional and financial support to cover my medical expenses. I appreciate the thought, and would prefer donations be directed to LGBTQ San Diego County News, so that our paper can continue to bring attention to stories like mine, which are happening everyday in every major city. Donate at LGBTQSD.news.”

“While the video footage is graphic, and alarming, be assured that my physical injuries are minor, however, the trauma of being hit is exacerbated by a previous experience when I was stabbed at a gay bar in Reno in my 20s. These incidents leave a lasting impact” stated Reynoso.

“Although I do not believe this particular incident is a targeted attack against our LGBTQ community, I have full faith and trust that as a result of the fast response from SDPD’s Western Division, our neighborhoods are safer today and will be into the holiday weekend. But it is crucial to acknowledge that such incidents are happening more frequently against our community, particularly since being emboldened by the Trump administration. This is not the first time I have been shot at, egged, stabbed, or beaten. And the sad reality is that it may not be the last for me or anyone else.”

“My co-workers and I often discuss the difficult reality that we are the first people you see when you approach the club. That makes us the most visible targets. But we cannot live in fear; instead, we must be our own advocates in our march for equality. All of us can be part of the solution that prevents this from happening in our community again or within the communities of our Jewish, Black, Brown, Muslim, refugee, and transgender siblings. We must register to vote, and we must cast our vote in the upcoming presidential election.”

“Thank you for your continued support.”

If you have information about this incident, even if you think it is minor or insignificant, call SDPD’s non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.

