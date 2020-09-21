Two of San Diego’s most prominent senior-focused nonprofit organizations, San Diego Oasis and Meals on Wheels San Diego County , will host a virtual 2020 Mayoral Candidate Town Hall event on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. This unique online, interactive dialogue will bring together San Diego mayoral candidates San Diego Councilmember Barbara Bry and California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria to talk about issues that matter most to older adults and those that care for them.

San Diego County will be home to one million seniors by 2030

Around the nation, and locally in San Diego County, the growth in the number of older adults has hit unprecedented levels. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), longer life spans and aging baby boomers will ultimately double the population of Americans aged 65 years or older during the next 25 years to about 72 million. Studies also show that almost half a million people in San Diego County are over the age of 65 , and the number will hit one million in a mere decade. These numbers are escalating rapidly. It is also clear that the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weaken our region economically and socially, making it difficult for older adults to lead independent, fulfilled lives. With the pandemic affecting older adults in disproportionate ways, the time is now to protect, support and encourage our aging population.

“Seniors are an important part of the fabric of our community,” says Brent Wakefield, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County. “Like all individuals, the pandemic has brought many difficult challenges to our seniors locally, especially when it comes to food insecurity. Not only is it important for our everyone to come together to ensure no senior is left behind or hungry, but also for our leaders to understand and support the independence and well-being of our senior population.”

With the election just weeks away, local seniors have pressing questions for the San Diego mayoral candidates, including issues involving homelessness, affordable housing for seniors, transportation, investments in senior wellness, police reform and more. Event hosts, San Diego Oasis and Meals on Wheels San Diego County , are two nonprofit organizations on the front lines of senior wellness in our community, working to make certain no senior feels alone, hungry or isolated year-round.

“At San Diego Oasis, our mission is to ensure older adults live productive and meaningful lives as social isolation is known to contribute to a higher risk of high blood pressure, obesity, anxiety, cognitive decline, and even death,” says San Diego Oasis President and CEO, Simona Valanciute. “All of our classes are now virtual and we have taught our seniors to be more tech-savvy, too. This town hall is an opportunity for members of our senior community to meet with our candidates and make their voices heard on issues that mean the most to them during these uncertain times.”

Event attendees will have the opportunity to tune in to the online video presentation or call in via phone. The event moderator will be Lindsey Peña, anchor with ABC 10News San Diego ,

To attend, visit www.SanDiegoOasis.org and search “Town Hall” to register. For more information or questions, contact 619-881-6262 or info@sandiegooasis.org . Community volunteers and staff members from both nonprofits will be available to assist older adults and other attendees who need technical assistance to access the online event. San Diego Oasis has tutorial videos on their website as well; visit www.SanDiegoOasis.org and search “Zoom Resources” for information.

Event Information

“2020 Mayoral Candidate Town Hall with Councilmember Barbara Bry and Assemblymember Todd Gloria”

Hosted by San Diego Oasis and Meals on Wheels San Diego County

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 / 11 a.m. to 12 noon

619-881-6262

This online event is free, but registration is required.

Go to www.SanDiegoOasis.org to register.

About San Diego Oasis

San Diego Oasis, an award-winning nonprofit organization, is on a mission to change the way people experience aging and pursue vibrant, healthy, productive and meaningful lives through education and community service. The community-based organization hosts over 3,000 workshops annually at over 40 locations to 5,600 active participants throughout San Diego County, and is now delivering programs and workshops with their virtual senior center in response to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place health order. The nonprofit’s Intergenerational Literacy Tutoring Program matches an older adult in the life of an at-risk, low-income student in grades K-4. Their flagship center, located in La Mesa’s Grossmont Center, is an exemplary model of engagement for people age 50 and better. Learn more at www.SanDiegoOasis.org , connect on Facebook or call 619-881-6262.

About Meals on Wheels San Diego County