Since 2011, The LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor recognizes LGBTQ veterans who served under Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, and transgender and nonbinary veterans, all with ties to San Diego. By serving our country honorably, and with distinction, each veteran honored as part of this Wall of Honor has served as a role model for advancing equality for all. The LGBT Veterans Wall commemorates these veterans’ lives in hopes that their courage, bravery and sacrifices will continue to inspire future generations.



The 2020 San Diego LGBT Veterans Wall of Honor inductees are:

El Bisarra, USN

Lynn Pender, USN

Jose Rivera III, USN

Tristan Sotomayor, USN

Barbara Jean Crusberg, USMC