This special collection of shorts invite you in for a look at the lives

and experiences of the lgbtqia+ community.

For show times and schedule, please visit: https://sdfilmfest.com/shortsfestprograms/lgbtgiashorts/

Cherry Bomb

USA / 9 min

Synopsis: This queer coming of age short film depicts the feeling of having to prove your own sexuality after coming out in high school. When seventeen-year-old Georgie ditches her younger sister Violet in an attempt to save her relationship, we find that Violet isn’t going to give up on a fun night with Georgie that easily.

Deviant

USA / 10 min

Synopsis: In the early sixties, a sexually conflicted teenager finds faith and acceptance after escaping the tortures of electrotherapeutic conversion therapy.

Do You Have A…?

USA / 14 min

Synopsis: When timid people-pleaser Amy unexpectedly gets her period at her new job, she must learn to let go of her past and stand up for herself in order to obtain a tampon before her life (and her pants) are ruined.

Edén

Spain / 22 mins

Synopsis: Two friends meet again on a stormy night, but the presence of a third will make one of them face his desires.

Elle

USA / 21 min

Synopsis: Set during the late 90s in Southern California, 16-year-old introverted Elle struggles to express her feelings towards her best friend who is about to move away.

Imelda & Luis

Mexico / 17 min

Synopsis: Young twins, Imelda and Luis, live a neglected life with their drug dealing mom and jerk-off drug addict older brother. They only have each other to fulfill their dreams, she wants to be a nun and he wants to be a girl, neither of which seems possible.

In France, Michelle is a Man’s Name

USA / 12 min

Synopsis: Michael, a young trans man, returns home to the rural American West after years of estrangement from his parents. After an uneasy dinner, Michael joins his dad for a drive, but their early bonding soon gives way to a chasm of misunderstanding. In France Michelle is a Man’s Name explores trans identity, masculinity, and the prices we’re willing to pay for acceptance.

Man Up In Lockdown

United Kingdom / 20 min

Synopsis: In March 2020, Janina Smith, within the earliest-and-hardest-hit arts industry in the pandemic, lost their performance job in London before lockdown. Surprisingly, they not only start from scratch, exploring digital space to perform as a drag king playing with toxic masculinity, but also discover their true identity, non-binary gender expression, and queerness through the drag community. Not until experiencing the loss of audience and return to theatre after lockdown, they just realize performing on stage is the career they desire and vital to their existence. However, on 31st October, the government suddenly announce the second lockdown a few minutes before they are to begin a Halloween gig, which means having their dream being taken away again.

Plaisir

USA & France / 19 min

Synopsis: A lonely American faces unrequited love on a farm commune in the south of France.

The Forgotten Place

USA / 12 min

Synopsis: Eric has never had a best friend, aside from Bruce, who’s only his best… fish. Making friends is hard enough, but how do you find a best friend?

The Yellow Dress

UK, USA, & France / 19 min

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the lavender fields of Provence, a determined young boy cuts and pockets yellow fabrics in hopes of constructing a dress for his mother; a gesture he believes will bring about the healing his family so desperately needs.

To You My Love

USA / 5 min

Synopsis: To You My Love investigates the visual poetry of a love letter.