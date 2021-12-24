Donations to SDHS will be doubled to save twice as many animals with a $500,000 match.

San Diego Humane Society is hoping its largest year-end matching gift challenge ever, the Holiday Drive to Save Lives , will inspire San Diegans to support the organization’s lifesaving work this season. Thanks to a generous $500,000 match from the Resource Partners Foundation, donations made to San Diego Humane Society through Dec. 31, 2021 will be doubled to provide twice the safe shelter, lifesaving veterinary care and rescue from cruelty and neglect for more than 40,000 animals in the coming year.

The funds raised during the Holiday Drive to Save Lives make it possible for San Diego Humane Society to provide care that goes far beyond that found in traditional shelters — including advanced veterinary medicine, a Kitten Nursery and a Behavior & Training program. These programs help San Diego County Stay at Zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable shelter animals, and give pets like Poki, the dog pictured here, the second chance they deserve.

Poki was relinquished to San Diego Humane Society in April of 2021 by a family who bought him as a puppy on Craigslist and was unable to care for him. San Diego Humane Society’s team immediately recognized that Poki showed resource guarding behaviors and was fearful of people. “Poki would hide in his crate and growl, asking trainers to stay away,” said Amanda Kowalski, San Diego Humane Society Director of Behavior programs. “The dedicated trainers and animal caregivers at our state-of-the-art Behavior Center worked with Poki daily for four months, helping him overcome his behavioral challenges and be ready for life in a loving home.”

“In communities that can’t offer the appropriate behavioral support, many dogs like Poki face the heartbreaking possibility of euthanasia,” said Brian Daugherty, San Diego Humane Society SVP & chief of philanthropy & communications. “That’s why our Behavior & Training program is such an important part of how we save lives. And it’s why our Holiday Drive to Save Lives is so important. Poki is a perfect example of the specialized care we can provide animals at San Diego Humane Society because of the generosity of our community.”