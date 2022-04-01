San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus returns to the stage with performances of its spring concert – Broadway, Our Way! SDGMC’s Broadway, Our Way! will premiere at the Balboa Theatre Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. PST, with a matinee Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Under the direction of guest Artistic Director Andy Riggs, Broadway, Our Way! will feature not just the wonderful sounds of the chorus as they present some of their own favorite Broadway songs, but also choreographed dances, awe-inspiring solo performances and arrangements that highlight the vocal talents of the chorus ensemble. The concert will feature songs from musicals across the history of the Broadway stage, including a tribute to the music of Stephen Sondheim, who passed away late last year.

The Chorus’s Broadway concert has had a long road to the Balboa stage. The show was two months into rehearsals and production back in March 2020 before the COVID19 global pandemic forced the chorus into lockdown. “At the time, we thought we would lose only a couple of rehearsals,” said Jeff Heine, executive director of SDGMC, when asked about the history of bringing Broadway, Our Way! to the stage. “We had no idea that the concert, as well as the rest of the season and beyond, would be cancelled. Now, finally, Broadway, Our Way! will be live on stage!”

Broadway, Our Way will be the final concert with Guest Director Andy Riggs at the podium. “It is important to acknowledge, and honor, the considerable and organization changing contributions of Andy Riggs,” said Dr. James Marshall, President of the SDGMC Board of Directors. “Andy successfully brought SDGMC back to the stage after a full two-year, COVID-induced absence. He has led our chorus to that outcome with a polished sound and production that clearly exceeded the expectations of members and audiences alike.”

Tickets are available through www.SDGMC.org and Ticketmaster. Ticket sales will go directly to the Chorus’ mission to provide inclusive artistic expression, community engagement and positive social change. For patrons that cannot attend but would like to support the Chorus through a financial contribution, donations are accepted on their website, www.SDGMC.org.

All performances will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 guidelines put in place by San Diego Theatres. The Chorus is strongly requesting that out of safety for its high-risk members all audience members wear face masks during the performance. All chorus members will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the performance weekend.

The Chorus recently announced the hiring of their new Artistic Director, Dr. Charles Beale, who will take the creative helm for the start of rehearsals and production of SDGMC’s Pride show, scheduled for July 30-31, 2022.

About the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus: The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus is a non-profit 501(c)(3) voluntary community chorus. The SDGMC’s mission is to create a positive musical experience through exciting performances that engage audiences, build community support and provide a dynamic force for social change.

SDGMC has built a solid reputation for musical excellence and dynamic programming. As one of the largest gay choruses in the world, SDGMC has sung at locations including the White House, the Super Bowl and Lincoln Center.

SDGMC is a member of GALA (Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses). The organization was formed to build community through music while pursuing musical excellence in performance. For more information on the SDGMC or to donate, please visit www.SDGMC.org.

About Andy Riggs; SDGMC Guest Artistic Director 2022 Andy Riggs stepped into the role of Guest Artistic Director in the Fall of 2021 for our “Jingle” show after serving as our Artistic Manager for our virtual concerts “All Together Now” and “Unmuted!” during the pandemic months in 2021. Andy brings 15 years of choral conducting experience and 21 years of piano accompanying and singing to the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. Andy joined this group as a singer for Jingle 2016. Since then, he has served as the Outreach Director, a Section Leader, a member of the Artistic Team, a member of Mood Swings and the SDGMC Chamber Chorale, a soloist, a dance captain, and dancer. He is thrilled to continue as Guest Artistic Director for “Broadway, Our Way!” When Andy is not with the chorus he serves as the Workshop Coordinator for the United Church of Christ Musicians Association National Board of Directors, teaches private voice and piano lessons have worked as the Music Director for different musicals and can be seen performing throughout the city of San Diego for different shows and events. Andy would like to thank all those from the SDGMC organization who work so hard to ensure that these incredible shows are possible, and he would like to send a special thank you to his husband, Travis, for his unwavering love and support through this process and all of life’s endeavors.