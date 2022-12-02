San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus is back to launch its 38th season with its annual holiday concert – Jingle! presented by Sycuan Casino Resort. SDGMC’s Jingle! will debut at the Balboa Theatre Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. PST, with a matinee Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Jingle! promises to once again deliver well-needed cheer that makes it San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition! This year, the Chorus celebrates the power of home, through the beautiful music of Eric Whitacre, Ana Gasteyer, Prince Royce, James Taylor, the Temptations and more.

Additionally, Jingle! will feature the holiday sparkle you have come to expect from SDGMC, including choreographed dances, awe-inspiring solo performances and arrangements that highlight the vocal talents of the chorus ensemble.

Jingle! will be the second concert under the direction of SDGMC’s new Artistic Director, Dr. Charles Beale.

Ticket sales will go directly to the Chorus’ mission to provide inclusive artistic expression, community engagement and positive social change. Standing tall again, SDGMC is now 100% back in action, bringing the gift of music to that San Diego community. For patrons that cannot attend but would like to support the Chorus through a financial contribution, donations are accepted on their website, www.SDGMC.org.

All performances will follow the current health advisory guidelines put in place by San Diego Theatres.

Tickets are available through www.SDGMC.org and Ticketmaster: https://sandiegotheatres.org/event/2022/12/jingle

At a Glance Jingle! presented by Sycuan Casino Resort Friday, December 10, 2022, 8 p.m. (ASL Interpretation provided). Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 3 p.m. Please plan to arrive one hour prior to curtain call. Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego 92101.

About the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus

The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus is a non-profit 501(c)(3) voluntary community chorus. The SDGMC’s mission is to create a positive musical experience through exciting performances that engage audiences, build community support and provide a dynamic force for social change.

SDGMC has built a solid reputation for musical excellence and dynamic programming. As one of the largest gay choruses in the world, SDGMC has sung at locations including the White House, the Super Bowl and Lincoln Center.

SDGMC is a member of GALA (Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses). The organization was formed to build community through music while pursuing musical excellence in performance. For more information on the SDGMC or to donate, please visit www.SDGMC.org.

About Dr. Charles Beale

SDGMC Artistic Director Dr. Charles Beale joins SDGMC as its new Artistic Director with his first show, Get On Your Feet! Charlie is an international choral director, jazz educator, composer-arranger, and author, with a unique approach to activist choral singing. A passionate campaigner for stylistic diversity within choral singing, Charlie comes to SDGMC with over 20 years of experience with GALA Choruses (Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses), having been the Artistic Director of the London Gay Men’s Chorus from 2002-2007 and the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus (NYCGMC) from 2007-2019. He presently serves on the GALA Choruses’ Board of Directors and Chair of External Relations Committee and serves on the Board’s Education and Networking Committee.

Charlie is the founder and current President of the Global Alliance of Queer Choirs, a new choral organization that brings a global perspective to the LGBTIQ+ choral movement.

Charlie is a powerful voice in the queer choral movement, and in turbulent and uncertain times such as we find ourselves in today, he is especially passionate about music as a way to unify, heal and bring people together