Jingle! kicks-off the Chorus’ 37th season and a return to live performances. After a two-year intermission, San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will return to the live performances with its annual holiday concert – Jingle! which will debut at the Balboa Theatre Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8 p.m., with a matinee Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. and is presented by Sycuan Casino Resort.

Under the direction of guest Artistic Director Andy Riggs, SDGMC’s 37th season will kick-off holiday celebrations after a long hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. From traditional holiday favorites with pop influences to new songs written specifically for gay men’s choruses, Jingle! will leave audiences inspired, renewed, entertained and thoroughly in the holiday spirit.

“It’s been a long road back to the stage,” said Jeff Heine, executive director of SDGMC. “Not just for the Chorus, but all of the arts. We are so excited to perform on-stage for the first time in two years and to bring San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition back home!”

Additionally, Jingle! will feature the holiday sparkle you have come to expect from SDGMC, including choreographed dances, awe-inspiring solo performances and arrangements that highlight the vocal talents of the chorus ensemble.

Jingle! opens SDGMC’s 37th season. Ticket sales will go directly to the Chorus’ mission to provide inclusive artistic expression, community engagement and positive social change. After two years of shuttered live entertainment, the SDGMC is emerging to bring music back to that San Diego community. For patrons that cannot attend but would like to support the Chorus through a financial contribution, donations are accepted on their website, www.SDGMC.org.

“Like many arts organizations, SDGMC was able to take advantage of emergency pandemic funding that kept our doors open since March of 2010, replacing revenue we lost from two years of cancelled performances,” noted Heine. “Now, as we reopen and rebuild, supporting the Chorus is more vital than ever to keep the arts in the community alive.”

All performances will follow the COVID-19 guidelines put in place by San Diego Theatres. Ticket holders will be asked to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend. Please allow additional time to navigate these verifications and any additional security screenings checks.

Tickets are available through www.SDGMC.org and Ticketmaster. Balboa Theatre is located at 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego 92101

About the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus is a non-profit 501(c)(3) voluntary community chorus. The SDGMC’s mission is to create a positive musical experience through exciting performances that engage audiences, build community support and provide a dynamic force for social change.

SDGMC has built a solid reputation for musical excellence and dynamic programming. As one of the largest gay choruses in the world, SDGMC has sung at locations including the White House, the Super Bowl and Lincoln Center.

SDGMC is a member of GALA (Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses). The organization was formed to build community through music while pursuing musical excellence in performance. For more information on the SDGMC or to donate, please visit www.SDGMC.org.

About Andy Riggs, SDGMC Guest Artistic Director 202. Andy Riggs joins us as our Guest Artistic Director for the Fall of 2021 after serving as our Artistic Manager for our virtual concerts All Together Now and Unmuted! during the pandemic months in 2021. Andy brings 15 years of choral conducting and 21 years of piano accompanying and singing to the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. Andy joined this group as a singer for Jingle 2016. Since then, he has served as the Outreach Director, Section Leader, member of the Artistic Team, member of Mood Swings and the SDGMC Chamber Chorale, a soloist, dance captain, and dancer.

When Andy is not with the chorus he serves as the Director of Music for Pioneer Ocean View United Church of Christ, the Workshop Coordinator for the United Church of Christ Musicians Association National Board of Directors, an Artistic Consultant/Conductor for the Voices of Our City Choir, teaches private voice and piano lessons, has worked as the Music Director for different musicals, and can be seen performing throughout the city of San Diego for different shows and events. Andy would like to thank all those from the SDGMC organization who have helped make this project a huge success, and he would like to send a special thank you to his husband, Travis, for his unwavering love and support through this process and all of life’s endeavors.