The Virtual Pride 5K is back after roaring success

San Diego Front Runners & Walkers are pleased to announce that their annual Pride 5K will be held virtually again this year. Participants complete their own 5K during the weekend of San Diego Pride July 16-18, 2021. Race proceeds go to the LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride programming.

Participants receive a Pride 5K t-shirt, medal, and race bib.

Last year’s first virtual event was a roaring success with more than 1300 runners and walkers from around the world completing their own 5k and raising $24k for the Pride 5K’s charity partners. This year’s San Diego Pride’s theme is “resilient” and the Pride 5K echoes that by building on the momentum from last year and inviting all runners and walkers from around the world to join us again.

“We’re thrilled once again to have the support of the Front Runners & Walkers via the Pride 5K. This year, proceeds to Pride will benefit our year-round Pride Youth Programs that engage over 1,000 youth annually via programs like the Pride Youth Leadership Academy, Pride Power Hours, Pride Youth Art Show, and the Youth Ambassador program. With your support, our LGBTQ youth will learn to take “safe risks” through various leadership opportunities and build their confidence in areas like project planning, group dynamics management, sharing their feelings in a supportive environment, and public speaking. Thank you!” – Sarafina Scapicchio, San Diego Pride, Director of Philanthropy

The San Diego LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project provides 23 units of affordable, supportive housing for high-risk LGBTQ+ youth. Many faced homelessness after being ejected from their homes because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Learn more at https://thecentersd.org/programs/youth-services/sunburst-youth-housing-project/

Founded in 1974, San Diego LGBT Pride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is: Fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally. Learn more at www.sdpride.org .

For more information about the Pride 5K, visit http://pride5k.run .

About San Diego Front Runners & Walkers