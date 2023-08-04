by: LGBTQ SD News Staff

Make sure your voice is heard among the 700,000 voters in San Diego County’s Fourth District, regarding the upcoming special election to replace the District 4 supervisor’s seat, which was vacated by Nathan Fletcher earlier this year.

District Four cuts a large swath through the county, garnering voters from Clairemont, Bay Park, Hillcrest, City Heights, Encanto, College,Lemon Grove, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, La Mesa, etc. All registered voters across this region should have started receiving ballots in their mailbox as early as July 16. Voters can return the ballot via mail, take the ballot to any of the 27 drop-off locations throughout the county, or take it with them as a guide in order to vote in person at one of 14 voting centers on Aug. 15. Voting Centers will be open up to 10 days prior to election day.

Four candidates are in the running for the position, including city councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, US Marine veteran Janessa Goldbeck (both Democrats), along with Amy Reichert and newcomer Paul McQuigg, both Republicans.

With the current board of supervisors divided at two Republicans and two Democrats, this special election is more important than ever. If the final results do not offer a majority for any of the four candidates, a run-off between the two who received the highest number of votes will take place Nov. 7, and the winner of that election will serve the remainder of Fletcher’s term, through January 2027.

If you recently moved and missed the deadline to register to vote, you can still show up at a voter center and conditionally register to vote and cast your ballot. Make sure you bring your ID.

A list of ballot drop off locations and voting centers can be found here bit.ly/3OoNCI2. For more information about the election in general, visit sdvote.gov.