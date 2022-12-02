Below is a list of some of our Advent related services. Live streamed services are indicated beside location. For a comprehensive list, visit stpaulcathedral.org/advent/

San Diego Master Chorale Messiah Sing

Sunday, December 4, 4 pm, In the Cathedral and livestreamed Our traditional Messiah “Sing-Along” returns to the Cathedral this year, with the San Diego Master Chorale conducted by John Russell and accompanied by Martin Green on the cathedral organ.

Festive Eucharist with the Presiding Bishop

Sunday, December 11, 9:30 am, In the Cathedral and live-streamed. For our one and only morning service on December 11 we welcome the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, as our preacher and the

Rt. Rev. Dr Susan Brown Snook Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego, as our presider. If you are unable to attend in person this service will be live-streamed and available on our YouTube channel afterward.

Lessons and Carols for Christmas

Sunday, December 18, 5 pm, In the Cathedral and livestreamed. Members of the Cathedral Schola offer a heart-warming and beautiful service of Scripture readings and carols, to usher in the Christmas season in the tradition of the Church of England. The service will include favorite carols from our traditional Lessons and Carols service.

Christmas Eve Family Service

Sunday, December 24, 5 pm, In the Cathedral. Join us for a dramatic re-telling of the Christmas story from our children and youth, followed by a eucharist. A

brief “rehearsal” will take place in the Chapel of the Holy Family at 4:30 for young people who wish to participateno sign-ups required!

Solemn Midnight Mass

Saturday, December 24, 10:30 pm, In the Cathedral and live-streamed. Join us for one of the highlights of the Cathedral year, when we celebrate the birth of Christ. The celebration, features members of the Cathedral Choir, instrumentalists, pageantry, carols, and The Rt. Rev. Dr. Susan Brown Snook will both preside and preach.

Christmas Day Choral Eucharist

Sunday, December 25, 10:30 am, In the Cathedral. We celebrate Christmas morning with a service of Eucharist featuring organ and carols. The Rt. Rev. Dr.

Susan Brown Snook will preside over this service.

Holy Name Eucharist

Sunday, January 1, 10:30 am, In the Cathedral and livestreamed. Welcome the New Year with a Eucharist service observing the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus.