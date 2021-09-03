Celebrate the end of summer in Sacramento with the Rainbow Festival held during the Labor Day weekend.

Started 34 years ago by Faces nightclub owner and LGBTQ San Diego County News Publisher Terry Sidie, the annual event attracts people from all over California and beyond. The LGBTQ Community Block Party Fundraiser held annually at the intersection of 20th and K streets in Midtown Sacramento. The Rainbow Festival brings top notch live entertainment and street vendors together for a celebration of Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ Community.

A series of parties and events are held during the weekend in Sacramento’s gay bars and clubs (we recommend you make it a point to enjoy all the fun at the Faces compound), culminating in a full day festival on Sunday, September 5th.

Location

The Sacramento Rainbow Festival is held in the popular Midtown area of the city. The celebration includes music, festivities, booths, performances, and more.

Event Details