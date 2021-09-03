Celebrate the end of summer in Sacramento with the Rainbow Festival held during the Labor Day weekend.
Started 34 years ago by Faces nightclub owner and LGBTQ San Diego County News Publisher Terry Sidie, the annual event attracts people from all over California and beyond. The LGBTQ Community Block Party Fundraiser held annually at the intersection of 20th and K streets in Midtown Sacramento. The Rainbow Festival brings top notch live entertainment and street vendors together for a celebration of Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ Community.
A series of parties and events are held during the weekend in Sacramento’s gay bars and clubs (we recommend you make it a point to enjoy all the fun at the Faces compound), culminating in a full day festival on Sunday, September 5th.
Location
- The Sacramento Rainbow Festival is held in the popular Midtown area of the city. The celebration includes music, festivities, booths, performances, and more.
Event Details
- Events kick off at 12pm and end at 9pm on Sunday, September 5th. The success of the Rainbow Festival is due largely to an atmosphere of merriment and revelry. Events are held across several stages and the festival features over 100 informational and vendor booths.
- LIVE AND IN PERSON for the 34th Annual Sacramento Rainbow Festival featuring LeAnn Rimes, Nina Sky, Vassy, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Jiggly Caliente, JuJubee, Dapper Dan Midas, and VELO.
$20 at the Gates | All Ages
- Proof of Vaccination & Masks Recommended at this time.
Testing & Vaccines will be available on site at the event at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center
