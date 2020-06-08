I know how hard it is to make rolled tacos or taquitos (whatever you like calling them), that part is easy though and if you need some tips, here are a couple of things I like doing when making them. If you have a tortilleria (the shop tortillas are made in) close by, ask for tortillas for chips — they are thinner and will be crunchier when fried. Also, I make either chicken (shredded chicken breast) or potatoes (add a little garlic salt and paprika to mashed potatoes) that will give them a touch of smoky flavor and give you a vegetarian option. Use a toothpick to keep the tacos from falling apart when frying and you don’t need a lot of oil, a cup or so on a small frying pan will be enough, just make sure you let the oil really heat up. The fun part that will add some variety to your rolled tacos is the sauces you serve them with. And here are three options that will have you making all three for a salsa bar.

Avocado Sauce

Ingredients:

6 tomatillos

1 serrano pepper (this is all depending on how much heat you like)

1 avocado

1/4 onion

1 garlic clove

Small handful of cilantro

The juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until they’re a creamy consistency. Ready to serve. Add lettuce and queso fresco.

Red Sauce

Ingredients:

6 tomatoes

1/2 onion

2 serrano peppers (again if you like it spicy, you can use 3 or 4)

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons of oil

Instructions:

Roast the tomatoes, onion, peppers, garlic, then put in a blender. Blend for 5 minutes until all ingredients are pureed.

In a pan, poor the oil and add the blended mix. Cook for 5 minutes. Bring to a light boil. Let cool and serve on top of your tacos. Add shredded cabbage, Mexican crema and cheese to your tacos.

Black Bean Chipotle Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans (or a can)

1/4 chopped onion

1/2 cup of chicken broth

2 tablespoons of chipotle adobo (if you like it spicy, add a chipotle pepper)

4 tablespoons of oil

1/4 cup of fresh epazote (Mexican grocery stores will definitely have it)

Instructions:

In a pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and sauté onions, add the chipotle adobo and the beans. Sauté and add the chicken broth. Add the epazote leaves and cook for 5 minutes till it lightly boils. Put the mixture in a blender or food processor and blend for 3 minutes until it has a creamy consistency. In a new pan, add the leftover 2 tablespoons of oil and cook the creamy sauce for 5 minutes. Mexican crema and queso fresco will add the finishing touch.