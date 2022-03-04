As a bartender for over 42 years, I have always taken my job very seriously. I was taught to understand that this service holds a great deal of responsibility towards my customers. Over all these years I still support and help raise money and awareness to both of our LGBTQ recovery organizations. I had the wonderful opportunity to talk with my friend Robert Tice about what is happening and needed with the Live and Let Live Alano Club (LLLAC).

Robert Tice is a certified recovery counselor with Scripps Mercy Hospital System, a board member of LLLAC, and a recovering addict since July 4, 2003. “May you never know the soul-crushing despair of watching yourself hurt and alienate your loved ones, destroy your life, and slowly kill yourself while those you use with die one by one while you wait your own turn. May I never forget it though, for that pain is what brought me to seek and accept treatment – just like the millions like me who have recovered”, explained Tice in a powerful statement regarding his journey of recovery.

It was the treatment that Tice needed, and thankfully, he finds himself needing to explain less and less that addiction – substance use disorder – is a mental health disorder with a physiological basis caused by neurochemical deficits. Those suffering from addiction can no more fix themselves than the clinically depressed can will themselves into happiness. What they can do, what millions have done, is open themselves to the evidence-based treatment found in fellowships and recovery clubs like LLLAC.

LLLAC is a GuideStar platinum-rated 501(c)3 that has served the San Diego recovery community and helped over 48,000 patrons recover from addiction and lead happy, healthy, productive lives. LLLAC welcomes all, but is focused on the Queer community, which as we all know has long suffered for a lack of equitable access to healthcare, and members have long died because they didn’t have the resources they needed to be well.

In Tice’s sobriety, inspired by his own 12-step program sponsor, he went back to school and became a CADC II-certified counselor at the age of 40. Robert discovered the LLLAC and appreciated the fellowship and the breadth, depth, and effectiveness of its community-based, volunteer-led services. Tice explains that the real magic was what he found at the LLLAC – the willingness of the ill to change, thanks to the fellowship and community of others. Those 48,000 patrons saved themselves with the tools and opportunities LLLAC provided.

LLLAC is open every day of the year, even holidays. They host over fifty 12-Step and Harm Reduction meetings each week and provide a safe, sober environment for those in recovery – too many of whom have no other option but the street. Their center embraces a ‘harm reduction approach’ toward recovery and they are the only Narcan “Naloxone” distribution center in Hillcrest, Mission Hills, and Middletown – a program which we know saves lives because some of the survivors are now in recovery in their programs. Just the other night in a meeting at Alano, Tice met one of the girls who received the 4mg Narcan lifesaving nasal spray and she is a living example of how the vital impact of LLLAC does work. It is known that a recovering addict with W-2 employment is fully 1.8x more likely to stay clean, so they are expanding their computer lab and successful training programs that offer education to addicts, career apprenticeships, and assist those who need it in getting their GED.

Unfortunately, COVID closures significantly reduced program fee-for-service revenues and their rent was recently tripled, however, they will now be moving into a remodeled permanent space that will allow for much greater program access and long-term solvency. Addiction thrives during times of stress, but pandemics and addiction do not wait for the right time to donate, so finding a way to give what you are able too will help support their mission and work. You can very literally save lives by donating from your heart whatever you can afford. Every single dollar makes a positive and healing difference. You’re welcome to go to the LLLAC, the only Guide-Star Platinum rated LGBTQ non-profit by visiting https://gofund.me/c7e8b22f. Give what you can if you can. Gofundme will not charge fees from the proceeds.

LLLAC is open to the public 365 days a year and serves thousands of patrons annually without dues or any fees, just a willingness to change their lives. The compassion and strength of others and listening to their stories frequently gives each other the wisdom to see the truth of their own addiction and/or willingness to change.

The Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous reads this about helping others and fellowship:

“Practical experience shows that nothing will so much ensure immunity from drinking as intensive work with other alcoholics. It works when other activities fail. This is [their] twelfth suggestion: Carry this message to other alcoholics! You can help when no one else can. You can secure their confidence when others fail. Remember they are very ill.

Life will take on new meaning. To watch people recover, to see them help others, to watch loneliness vanish, to see a fellowship grow up about you, to have a host of friends—this is an experience you must not miss. We know you will not want to miss it. Frequent contact with newcomers and with each other is the bright spot of their lives.” (pg. 89).

You are always welcome to stop by LLLAC at 3847 Park Blvd. and there will be a community of people who want nothing more than to share their recovery, their success, and their joy. Thank you, Robert Tice, for sharing this with our readers and community. I have always said we live in the best community with the best people in the world.