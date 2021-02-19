An online memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 for friends and family of Thomas Czwornog who died Jan. 9 of an apparent heart attack at age 66 in his University City home.

Tom was a software engineer and lived in San Diego since 1979. He had contracts with government and other industries before his happily anticipated retirement in 2017.

He was an accomplished cellist and enjoyed playing for many years in the Tifereth Israel Community Orchestra. He was part of the San Diego Cello Choir.

Tom was a lifelong learner and known for his intelligence, generosity, and sense of humor.

He took great pleasure in acting with the San Diego Opera and had warm and funny stories of his time as a “supernumerary,” a non-speaking actor in a crowd or walk on scene.

Tom was known as “Timmy” in the Genesis/Andros BBS in the 1980s and 1990s. One of his funny pet peeves was the use of inappropriate apostrophe after the letter s in numbers or words, so the punctuation is done correctly here.

Tom had his first heart attack about 10 years ago. He was very careful with his health, following social distancing, and not venturing out too much during the coronavirus outbreak.

After a missed lunch appointment, a neighbor noticed his curtains were not open. A property manager found him deceased in his home.

He was born Oct. 9, 1954 in Granite City, Illinois, to Joseph and Anna Czwornog. His father preceded him in death, but he is survived by his mother, brothers Gregory and Michael Czwornog, four nieces and nephews, and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.

Tom attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Donations in memory of Tom may be sent to the National Cat Protection Society, 9031 Birch Street, Spring Valley, Ca. 91977, at www.natcat.org or to the Tifereth Israel Community Orchestra, 6660 Cowles Mountain Blvd., San Diego, Ca. 92119.

He is greatly missed!

Please join Tom’s family and friends as we come together to celebrate and share memories of his life safely via Zoom.

Service information:

Time: Saturday, Feb 20, 2021 – 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

