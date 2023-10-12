Spectrum News Briefs

Matthew Shepard died on on Oct. 12, 1998, from injuries sustained in an anti-gay attack. His death sent shockwaves across the nation and showcased the hate that members of the LGBTQ community faced every day on a broader stage.

To honor the 25 years that have passed since his death, the Kiwanis Club of Hillcrest All-Inclusive, @HillcrestSanDiego, and members of the former San Diego Remembers organization will host a memorial vigil on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-6:15 pm at the John Wear Hate Crimes Memorial Plaque in Hillcrest.

Local activists Benny Cartwright and Rick Cervantes first began memorializing Shepard locally on Oct. 12, 2008, to honor the 10 year anniversary of his death. That year, they placed a candle, a purple ribbon, and a poster of Shepard’s image around the John Wear plaque as a small tribute to be sure his life was not forgotten.

The following year, in 2009, the duo organized a committee – known as San Diego Remembers – to organize marches, vigils, and memorial events each October, which all continued to grow in scope through 2016, when the group disbanded. The work of the committee was recognized in 2018 by the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Shepard’s parents, Judy and Dennis.

While the San Diego Remembers group no longer meets regularly, they are working with partner organizations to organize this brief gathering to recognize the 25th anniversary. Even after 25 years, hate crimes against the LGBTQ community persist, and have even escalated in recent years.

The informal event will include a candlelight vigil, a moment of silence, and brief remarks. Vigil candles will be provided, however participants are welcome to bring their own candles or other items to place around the plaque.The John Wear Hate Crimes Memorial Plaque is located on the sidewalk in front of 1029 University Avenue, just east of Barrel & Board Social. For more information, contact Benny by text at 619-316-9197 or email [email protected].

